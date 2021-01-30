UTA women’s tennis begins season with 7-0 win over UT-Permian Basin

The women’s tennis team (1-0) defeated the University of Texas Permian Basin 7-0 in the team’s first match of the season Saturday at the UTA Tennis Center.
“It was the day we were waiting for more than 10 months, after we abruptly had to stop in the middle of March so this was just a very anticipated day,” head coach Diego Benitez said. “Just very, very happy to see everybody back on the court, and everybody was just really excited about just being exposed to competition again.”
Junior Almudena Boza finished her day with a 6-1 victory in doubles and two straight 6-0 set wins in singles.
“I did what I had to do,” Boza said. “I put a lot of serves in and make it happen somehow.”
The Mavericks won all of their doubles matches, including a sweep with juniors Momoka Horiguchi and Carla Pons at the helm.
UTA continued their winning ways going into singles, winning all six matches. Junior Nanaka Takeuchi had one of the most competitive matches in singles, starting her first set down 4-0.
Takeuchi battled her back to win the set 7-5. Takeuchi went on to take the second set 6-2, helping complete the 7-0 win for the Mavericks.
“At the beginning, I was a little bit nervous,” Nanaka said. “In the end, I think I played my game. I played my tennis, so it was good to come back.”
Benitez said Takeuchi had some problems at the beginning with factoring in the wind. He said she was able to keep her composure and began to attack better.
“Nanaka has been playing great, ever since she came back from the break,” Benitez said. “She has been real aggressive, she’s taking charge, top of the best line and dominating, attacking.”
The women’s tennis team will be back in action at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at UTA Tennis Center.
