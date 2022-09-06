UTA women’s golf finishes 12th at USA Intercollegiate tournament

The women’s golf team competed at the USA Intercollegiate tournament in Mobile, Alabama, this weekend, finishing 12th out of 13 schools.

Freshman Madison Le had an impressive opening performance for the Lady Mavericks, shooting 218 for the tournament and finishing 27th out of 75 competitors. She averaged 4.58 on par-5’s.

Freshman Kamri Gabel finished with a score of 223 for the tournament. She made 10 birdies, a team-high and tied for 13th-most for the event.

Senior Hannah Choi finished the tournament with a score of 230. She tied for 68th place.

Freshman Ana Rodriguez turned in her scorecard with a final score of 232 for the event. She tied for 71st place.

Senior Kinsey Ray finished with a score of 269. She placed 75th.

The women’s golf team will next play at Sam Houston’s Bearkat Invitational on Sept. 26 and 27.

