UTA women’s basketball wins one, loses one at University of Nevada, Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic

The women’s basketball team (4-2) participated in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday and Sunday. They recorded a win over UNLV and a loss to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
UTA 75, UNLV 72
Junior forward Starr Jacobs set a season-high 28 points while adding nine rebounds and four steals. Her 14 made field goals are the third highest in a game in school history.
UTA had a 24-16 advantage after the first quarter but fell behind in the second.
UNLV outscored UTA 24-10 in the second and was ahead 40-34. UTA made 31.2% of their shots, while UNLV made 58.8%.
The Lady Mavericks were aggressive in the last quarter and forced the Lady Rebels to foul, which resulted in free throws. The Lady Mavericks made 11 of their 16 free throws in the fourth quarter.
UTA needed free throws from senior guard Claire Chastain to maintain the lead, with four free throws made in the final 13 seconds. Chastain made eight of her nine attempts in the game.
This season, she has made 17 of her 20 fourth quarter or overtime free throws and 11 of 13 in the final five minutes of games.
UMKC 85, UTA 76
Both teams were successful on offense in the first quarter with a combined 57 points.
Each team’s defenses controlled the second quarter, with 30 points in total for both teams. UMKC held a 44-43 lead at halftime.
The Kangaroos were able to create separation in the fourth quarter as they scored 26 and held the Mavericks to 16 points.
Three Lady Mavericks scored in double-figures, led by 27 points from Jacobs and 20 points from senior guard De’Sha Benjamin.
UMKC made 52.8% of their shots from the field and connected on 12 three-pointers, the most UTA has given up all year.
Despite earning the highest shooting percentage in a game this season, the Lady Mavericks gave up the most points.
The women’s team will return to College Park Center at 6 p.m. on Thursday against No.13 University of South Florida.
