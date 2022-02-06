UTA women’s basketball wins against Appalachian State University, ties for first in Sun Belt

Senior forward Shyia Smith celebrates a foul called during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 6 at College Park Center. Appalachian State had 20 fouls in the game, compared to UTA’s 12.

The women’s basketball team (14-5, 8-2) defeated Appalachian State University on Sunday 88-79.  

The win marked the fifth straight for UTA and moved them to 8-2 in conference play, tying them for first place in the Sun Belt with Troy University. Appalachian State was the previous leader in the Sun Belt coming into Sunday’s game.

Head coach Shereka Wright said she was proud of how the team played and of the responses she got from players.

The Mountaineers scored the game’s first four points, but eight first-quarter points from junior forward Starr Jacobs and three 3-pointers from the Lady Mavericks brought the score to 22-21 after the first quarter. 

UTA committed five turnovers in the first quarter, resulting in five Mountaineer points.

The Lady Mavericks went on a 13-0 scoring run that gave them a 38-28 lead with 3:37 left in the second quarter.   

UTA led at halftime with Jacobs adding 12 points in the second quarter and senior guard De’Sha Benjamin adding five.

Junior forward Starr Jacobs goes for a layup during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 6 at College Park Center. Jacobs finished with a season-high 33 points.

The Lady Mavericks outpaced the Mountaineers 10-4 to start the third quarter, bolstered by a jumper from senior guard Terryn Milton and two free throws from Benjamin, pushing UTA’s lead to 16, 54-38.  

Appalachian State responded with a 10-2 scoring run to cut UTA’s 16-point lead in half, 56-48.

They would continue to trim the UTA lead, cutting it to two at 73-71 with 2:37 to play. The Lady Mavericks responded with back-to-back shots from Jacobs and free throws from Milton. Senior guard Katie Ferrell and senior forward Shyia Smith sealed the victory.

“We knew they were gonna go on a run, but it's about staying solid through that run and still scoring and getting stops on defense,” Milton said. “When their run is over, then it's our time.”

Wright said she thought the team made a statement with the win.

Jacobs finished with her UTA-high 33 points and recorded her first double-double of the season, with 10 rebounds and four steals. 

Jacobs said she is always looking to score.

Milton recorded her second double-double of the season with 13 of her 18 points in the second half to go along with 10 assists.

With her 10 assists, Milton is now tied for fourth place all-time in assists in UTA history with 366.

Assistant coach Sean Ehlbeck draws up a play during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 6 at College Park Center. UTA moved to 6-2 at home on the season.

Rebounding was key for UTA, as they outrebounded the Mountaineers 46-32, including 31-16 in the first half.  

UTA moves to 6-2 at home on the season. Their .737 overall winning percentage is the best in the Sun Belt.

The lineup of Milton, Ferrell, Smith, Jacobs and senior guard Claire Chastain is now 5-0, scoring 76.6 points per game during that streak.

The Lady Mavericks will return to the court Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against the University of Louisiana Monroe.

