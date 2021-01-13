UTA women’s basketball team suspends activities after Tier 1 personnel receives positive COVID-19 test

College Park Center on Sept. 15 in Arlington. The women’s basketball team is pausing all team activities after receiving a positive COVID-19 test.

The women’s basketball team is pausing all team activities after a positive COVID-19 test came from a member of the program's Tier 1 personnel.

The team’s road series against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Tier 1 members include student athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff. The Lady Mavericks are coming off two home victories against the University of Louisiana Monroe.

The women’s basketball team previously canceled games against Midwestern State University, Rice University, Kansas State University and the University of Houston due to a positive COVID-19 test.

