UTA women’s basketball suspends activities following positive COVID-19 test

The women’s basketball team is suspending team activities after a positive COVID-19 test within the program’s Tier 1 personnel.
Tier 1 members include student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff. The team was notified of the positive result after its 74-45 win against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Wednesday.
All activities will be paused until health officials deem it is safe for the team to return, according to a UTA Athletics press release. The Lady Mavericks have also canceled their next two home games against Midwestern State University and Rice University. UTA was scheduled to face Midwestern State on Sunday and Rice on Wednesday.
The Lady Mavericks still have a road contest scheduled against Kansas State University at noon on Dec. 6 in Manhattan, Kansas. Any adjustments to the team’s nonconference schedule will be released at a later date.
