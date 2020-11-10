The women’s basketball team revealed it would face seven nonconference opponents as part of its 2020-21 schedule on Tuesday.
The Lady Mavericks will host four of their nonconference matchups, including a three-game homestand to tip off the season. Barring any setbacks, UTA will open its season against Texas A&M University-Commerce at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at College Park Center.
After that, the team will host Midwestern State University at 2 p.m. on Nov. 29 and Rice University at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. The Lady Mavericks will embark on their first road trip of the season on Dec. 6 when they face Kansas State University at noon in Manhattan, Kansas.
UTA will host the University of Houston at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 before closing out its nonconference slate at the South Padre Island Classic against the University of North Texas and UT-Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 18 and 19.
UTA Athletics also announced plans to hold a virtual pep rally Nov. 18 before the men’s and women’s basketball teams open their seasons on Nov. 25.
The event will be held on Microsoft Teams and is expected to start at 7 p.m. All members of the Mavericks and Lady Mavericks will be in attendance, including head coaches Shereka Wright and Chris Ogden.
Neil Beasley, director of video and creative services, will host the event and athletic director Jim Baker will be there to provide basketball-specific updates.
