UTA women’s basketball prepares to hit courts, holds high expectations for 2021-2022 season

Women’s basketball head coach Shereka Wright enters her second season with the team after a 13-7 record last season. The Lady Mavericks were 8-1 at home and finished second in the Sun Belt west division with an 11-4 conference record.
UTA returns six letterwinners from last year’s team, including three starters: senior guards Terryn Milton, Katie Ferrell and forward Shyia Smith.
Milton was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference second team Oct. 21. She averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last year. She hopes to improve on defense and being a vocal leader on both sides of the court.
“We'll continue to get better as the season goes on,” Milton said. “We have a lot of talent and I think if we can really lock down on defense, we’ll really get some good things done this year.”
UTA brought in six freshmen for the 2021-2022 season, tying the most since the 2018-2019 season, when the current seniors were freshmen.
Milton said the team is ready to learn, and she has noticed the freshmen ask and absorb as much information as possible.
Being a senior has come full circle, she said. She remembered her freshman days and told the current freshmen that she can relate to the challenges.
Wright said the team brought the freshmen in during the summer and introduced them to the program and taught them offense and defense skills.
The returning players have done a good job of grasping what the staff wants, Wright said. The team is cautious of not throwing too much too quickly at the freshmen.
As high school players, there is an adjustment to the collegiate level, whether that be a change of pace or a different role, she said.
Smith returns as the leading scorer with an average of 11.6 points and six rebounds per game last season.
Being a leader on the team has been a challenge, Smith said. She said she doesn’t talk much, but she shows her leadership through action, and she feels she has grown as a leader.
She hopes to improve on her defense and be more encouraging to her team, she said.
Wright said the team has the depth to use different lineups for unique looks and has the versatility to play defenses they couldn’t last year.
“I am a firm believer that this team will be a very special team this year, and I know that this is a process,” she said.
She is focused on being patient, she said, but she is not compromising on what she wants.
The Lady Mavericks’ schedule consists of two Big 12 teams and eight games against Texas teams.
UTA will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic. The Lady Mavericks have a game on Nov. 27 against UNLV, followed by a game the next day against the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
“We felt like we needed to play a schedule to challenge us to prepare us for our Sun Belt Conference,” Wright said.
She is seeking to see more toughness in the team and how they will deal with discomfort in games, she said.
Each one of the players is going to give something different every night, she said. And she thinks that’s what makes the team dangerous.
Smith said she is excited to see a full schedule and play all of the conference opponents.
The Lady Mavericks picked up two transfers in the off-season: Alabama guard De’Sha Benjamin and Temple College forward Starr Jacobs.
Benjamin played over 60 games in the past three seasons and scored double-figures 19 times. Jacobs earned Junior College All-American at Temple College as she averaged 23.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
Adding Benjamin and Jacobs gives the team flexibility to accomplish things the freshmen would have to learn, Wright said. They have given a boost to the nucleus of seniors that’s returning from last year.
“This is an exciting year for us,” Wright said. “Our biggest thing is to get fans excited about what we can do.”
