UTA women’s basketball moves past University of Arkansas at Little Rock to win 64-53

The Lady Mavericks burst out of their chairs after winning a game against the University of South Florida on Dec. 2, 2021, at College Park Center. 

The women’s basketball team (13-5, 7-2) defeated University of Arkansas at Little Rock 64-53 on Saturday.

This was UTA’s fourth straight victory and fifth in their last six games.

The Lady Mavericks’ offense was clicking early, as they outscored the Trojans 20-6 in the first quarter. Junior forward Starr Jacobs led the way with eight points, and UTA shot nearly 62% in the first quarter.  

Little Rock outpaced UTA 15-14 in the second quarter, but the Lady Mavericks held a 13-point lead into halftime at 34-21.

UTA women’s basketball moves past University of Arkansas at Little Rock to win 64-53

Senior guard De'Sha Benjamin is blocked from passing the ball during a game against Baylor University on Nov. 11, 2021, at College Park Center.

UTA briefly held a 20-point lead until Troy went on a 20-2 scoring run to cut the lead to two at 43-41.  

UTA held the Trojans to 5-17 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter and claimed the 11-point victory.

Jacobs led UTA with 24 points and tied for first with five rebounds. She averaged 28 points per game this week in their wins over Little Rock and Arkansas State University.

Seven of their last nine games have been on the road where UTA has finished 6-1.

The Lady Mavericks’ next game is at 2 p.m. on Saturday against Appalachian State University at College Park Center, beginning a stretch with five of their last six games at home.  

@isaacappelt

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments