UTA women’s basketball head coach announces staff for the 2020-21 season

Shereka Wright, women’s basketball head coach, has finalized her coaching staff ahead of the 2020-21 season.
"I'm so excited to announce my staff," Wright said in a press release. "They bring a wealth of experience and knowledge that I will need as a first time head coach. Most importantly, they share the same core values as I do and belief in developing student-athletes."
Here’s a breakdown of who will team up with Wright to lead the women’s basketball program.
Gerald Ewing, assistant coach/recruiting coordinator
Ewing joins Wright’s staff after spending the last eight seasons at Trinity Valley Community College. He was the program’s head coach for six of those seasons.
He led the Lady Cardinals to a 168-26 record and the NJCAA national semifinals five times, making three straight national championship appearances from 2016 to 2018.
Before making his way to Trinity Valley Community College, the Chicago, Illinois, native spent four years at Johnson County Community College and 13 years at George Washington High School in Chicago.
Ewing was an assistant coach at George Washington High for seven years, serving as the school’s head coach for the next six years.
Rosalyn Tindel, assistant coach
A Wichita Falls, Texas, native, Tindel joins the Lady Mavericks after spending the last two seasons at Paris Junior College.
Before becoming the women’s basketball head coach at Paris Junior College, Tindel led high school programs around Texas. She was the head coach at New Diana High School from 2017 to 2018, North Mesquite High School from 2014 to 2017 and Whitehouse High School from 2010 to 2014.
Tindel played collegiately at Midwestern State University in her hometown of Wichita Falls. During her playing days, her team picked up a 50-14 record, winning a conference championship and making two NAIA national tournament appearances.
Sean Ehlbeck, assistant coach
Ehlbeck joins Wright’s staff after spending the last four years at the University of Maryland under women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese.
He served in multiple roles during his time at Maryland, including being the program’s director of scouting and director of video. Before his time at Maryland, Ehlbeck was the video coordinator for Rice University’s women’s basketball program for the 2015-16 season.
Ehlbeck started his coaching career at Maryland, serving as a player development and video intern before becoming the program’s director of recruiting operations.
Dee Davis, director of basketball operations
Before joining Wright at UTA, Davis was the director of basketball operations at Tennessee State University for the 2019-20 season. Prior to that, she served in the same role for the 2018-19 season at Bradley University.
Davis started her coaching career at University School of Nashville, where she was a physical education teacher and admissions associate. She spent 10 years at the school, coaching both basketball and softball.
Before becoming a coach, Davis made a name for herself at Vanderbilt University. She led the Commodores to a 99-33 record and two NCAA Sweet 16 appearances as the team’s point guard. She was then drafted in the second round of the 2007 WNBA Draft by the Houston Comets.
Jordan Bland, director of creative content
Bland returns to the Lady Mavericks’ support staff after starting his tenure with the team in 2019.
Before coming to UTA, Bland was the video coordinator at North Carolina Central University from 2017 to 2019. From 2016 t0 2017, he was a video assistant with the women’s basketball team at Oklahoma State University.
Danny Wardell, strength and conditioning coach
Wardell is entering his eighth season with UTA’s strength and conditioning staff. He joined the staff in the fall of 2013, working with both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
From 2016 to 2019, Wardell served as the strength and conditioning coach for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.
