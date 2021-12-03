After being announced the WHoopDirt.com National Coach of the Week last week, Shereka Wright, UTA women’s basketball head coach, made history with an upset win Thursday evening against the No. 13 University of South Florida.
The women’s basketball team (5-2) upset the Bulls 61-56 at College Park Center.
The victory represents the Lady Mavericks’ first win over a nationally-ranked opponent in program history, according to a UTA Athletics press release. The Lady Mavericks were previously 0-73 against ranked opponents.
It is the first meeting between the Lady Mavericks and the Bulls since 2005 and their fourth meeting overall. The last win over the Bulls before Thursday was on Dec. 3, 1993.
“We have a balanced scoring attack, I thought our bench was really, really good, and we beat a really, really good South Florida team,” Wright said.
The teams’ defenses were showcased, limiting each other to 6-21 shooting from the field in the first five minutes.
The Lady Mavericks led after the first quarter, holding the Bulls to 33% shooting from the field. Six UTA players scored in the first quarter, and senior forward Emma Halverson led with four points.
Junior guard Sydni Harvey and sophomore guard Elena Tsineke led the University of South Florida in scoring on the season, but were limited in the first half. The duo combined for five points, shooting 2-12 from the field.
Wright said she credited her players for winning head-to-head matchups to limit the duo.
“I was super excited to guard her [Harvey], and I think we did a good job on her, which was one of the keys to why we won the game,” Milton said.
The Lady Mavericks and Bulls were tied at 29 heading into halftime, with senior guard Claire Chastain leading UTA with seven points.
UTA continued their defensive intensity and held the University of South Florida to 22% shooting from the field in the third quarter. Senior guard Terryn Milton led the Mavericks in the third quarter with eight points as they took a 43-40 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Mavericks held the Bulls to 33% shooting from the field and 22% shooting from beyond the arc in the final quarter. Meanwhile, UTA made 44% of their shots, with four different players making a field goal.
UTA was forced to make free throws and shot 10-13 from the free-throw line in the final quarter. Chastain led the way, making four of her five attempts.
Chastain said she was cool, calm and collected and takes pride in her free throws, something that’s paid off this season.
Wright said Milton and Jacobs made timely shots in the fourth quarter.
Four UTA players finished with double-figure scoring, and Milton led with 14. Chastain added 13, and junior forward Starr Jacobs and senior guard De’Sha Benjamin each added 10.
This was the Lady Mavericks’ most efficient defensive performance of the season, limiting the Bulls to 56 points and 32.4% shooting from the field.
Wright said she felt that the Lady Mavericks locked in for all four quarters for the first time this season.
UTA won the game without making a 3-pointer, missing all eight of their attempts. It’s the first time they have won a game without making one since their Dec. 31, 2011, victory against Houston Baptist University.
Milton said she remembered the Baylor game in November and how the Lady Mavericks played well in the first half but didn’t follow through in the second, and she did not want to replicate that performance in the game against the University of South Florida.
“This isn't the highlight of our season, this is only the beginning,” she said.
UTA will stay at College Park Center for a game at 2 p.m. Saturday against Rice University.
