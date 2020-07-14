JC Carter has been named the next women’s basketball associate head coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Carter joins the Lady Mavericks after two years as an assistant coach at Florida State University.

“We have hit a home run in hiring JC Carter as our new Associate Head Coach,” head coach Krista Gerlich said in a press release.

Carter succeeds former associate head coach Talby Justus, who resigned last month to return home to Oklahoma, where he accepted a varsity boys basketball head coaching position at Pawhuska High School.

"I believe in the vision Coach Gerlich has for this program," Carter said. "She knows what it takes to win at an elite level.”

Carter began his coaching career in 2003 and has since seen stops at Utah State University, John Brown University and more.

