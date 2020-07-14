JC Carter has been named the next women’s basketball associate head coach, the team announced Tuesday.
Carter joins the Lady Mavericks after two years as an assistant coach at Florida State University.
“We have hit a home run in hiring JC Carter as our new Associate Head Coach,” head coach Krista Gerlich said in a press release.
Carter succeeds former associate head coach Talby Justus, who resigned last month to return home to Oklahoma, where he accepted a varsity boys basketball head coaching position at Pawhuska High School.
"I believe in the vision Coach Gerlich has for this program," Carter said. "She knows what it takes to win at an elite level.”
Carter began his coaching career in 2003 and has since seen stops at Utah State University, John Brown University and more.
@nanavedia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.