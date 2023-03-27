UTA welcomes new men's basketball head coach in press conference

With over 100 spectators packed like sardines inside College Park Center’s Hospitality Suite, the university announced K.T. Turner as the 10th men’s head basketball coach in program history.
President Jennifer Cowley and Athletics director Jon Fagg sat on both sides of Turner as they introduced him. Cowley said it’s important student-athletes feel supported and poised for success and she feels Turner is the right man for the job.
“This is a players-first program,” Turner said as the players looked on from the first three rows. “Within our immediate staff, we are going to drop whatever we're doing to cater to these guys. It is about them.”
Turner was on UTA’s men’s basketball team for the 2000-2001 season, but an ankle injury prevented him from competing. Back then, the Mavericks played at Texas Hall and Turner smiled as he mentioned that he originally came to UTA to play on a stage, rather than on a traditional basketball court.
With a 7,000-seat College Park Center, things have changed since Turner was here 22 years ago. He said he has everything he needs to win, with the facilities and returning players, and he expects to win immediately.
“If we lose a couple games, we’re going [back] to the stage,” Turner said with a chuckle.
Turner wants to take the Mavericks to the NCAA Tournament next season for just the second time in program history, but it’s a long road ahead. UTA went 22-39 in the last two seasons under the helm of former head coach Greg Young.
Fagg and Turner both took time to thank Young for his service to the program, but moving forward, as the team looks to contend again, Turner said there are going to be hard practices ahead and he wants to build confidence within the program.
“Our identity is going to be playing hard,” Turner said as he turned towards his team. “We're gonna play hard. We're gonna compete. We're gonna play with toughness. When people see UTA next on their schedule, they're gonna get nervous.”
Turner is confident he can get the team back to the tournament. During his time at Wichita State University, he was part of the staff that made the Final Four. He said Wichita State is like UTA, in the sense that neither are a Power 5 school. Turner knows what it takes and knows it can be done.
He wants to get close to the players, including spending time together off the court to get to know them – even if that means crashing on their couch. “You have to put time into them,” Turner said, “You just can't show up at the practice court and the game and expect them to do what you want them to do.”
As an assistant, Turner learned these skills under other head coaches like Shaka Smart and Willis Wilson. Players won’t care about what you know until they know you care, he said.
“It's about their development,” Turner said. “It's about them, when they leave here, going on to be successful husbands and fathers. We're going to develop and grow you guys in that facet.”
