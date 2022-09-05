UTA volleyball wins two, drops one over weekend tournament

The volleyball team (2-4) hosted UTA Classic over the weekend and played three games, walking away with two wins and a loss.
The team won its Friday match against Texas A&M University-Commerce 3-1. The Lions are playing in their first year in Division I.
Sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford led the team with 19 kills. Ford earned her 13th career double-double with her kills and 17 digs during the game.
The team lost the first set 25-23 but found momentum and won the next three sets.
“I think we found our rhythm a little bit after that first set. We were able to hold them under 20 in the final three, so that's always a good accomplishment,” head coach J.T. Wenger said in a UTA game recap.
The Mavericks won their first Saturday match 3-2 against Providence College.
Senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend and freshman outside hitter Jalie Tritt led the team with 16 kills each. Ford continued her excellent play with a near triple-double with 10 kills, 12 digs and eight blocks.
During the fifth set, the teams went back and forth before the Mavericks pulled away to win the set 15-11.
The team played its final game of the weekend against the University of North Texas, losing 3-0. The loss marked the Maverick’s fourth straight loss to the Mean Green. UTA struggled as they had a hit percentage at just .137 for the game.
The Mavericks held a 10-9 lead in the first set and would not lead again until the final set with 20-19.
Tritt led the way for the Mavericks with 14 kills, marking her fourth straight match with double-digit kills. Her performance throughout the tournament earned her recognition to be on the UTA Classic All-Tournament Team alongside Ford.
UTA will be back in action in a game against the University of South Florida for the UTSA Invitational at 10 a.m Friday in San Antonio.
