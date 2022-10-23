UTA volleyball wins two at home, climbs to fourth in conference standings

The volleyball team (14-7, 6-3) extended its winning streak to three over the weekend with two conference wins.
The team started the week with a thrilling five-set victory over Abilene Christian University, improving their record in five-set matches to 5-1. After UTA won the first two sets, Abilene Christian won the next two to force a decisive fifth set that the Mavericks won 18-16.
UTA overcame a first-set loss to defeat Sam Houston State University three sets to one Saturday. Sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford achieved a career-high 25 kills in the win.
These victories helped the Mavericks climb to fourth in the Western Athletic Conference standings. UTA’s 6-3 record in WAC games is one game behind ranking third, with five games remaining before the conference tournament mid-November.
UTA 3, ACU 2
The Mavericks seized momentum early. A quick five-point run allowed UTA to gain a 10-5 lead over the Wildcats.
Sophomore outside hitter Briana Brown and Ford each had five kills in the first set, leading the Mavericks to a 25-18 set victory.
In the second set, Abilene Christian kept the score close. Neither team held a lead larger than three for the majority of the set.
However, late in the set, UTA turned up the pressure. After the Wildcats cut the Maverick lead to one, 21-20, UTA scored four straight to win the set to take a two-sets-to-none lead.
With their backs against the wall, down two sets, the Wildcats fought back in the third set. UTA and Abilene Christian were tied at 17 after a 7-3 Wildcat run.
The Mavericks quickly answered to grab a 21-20 advantage, but Abilene Christian scored three straight points, forcing head coach J.T. Wenger to call a timeout.
Abilene Christian won the set 25-22, cutting UTA’s overall lead in half, two sets to one.
In the fourth set, UTA fell behind early after a four-point Wildcat run made it 8-3 Abilene Christian.
The Wildcats seized the momentum and ran away with a dominant fourth-set victory, 25-14.
Before the fifth set, Wenger huddled his team.
“Take big risks. Be aggressive. Be ready to make the next play,” he said.
His team listened and ground out an 18-16 win in the fifth set. When sophomore middle blocker Kortney Puckett’s kill hit the floor to seal the win, the Mavericks rushed the court to celebrate the win with her.
Alli Wells, junior defensive specialist and libero, reached a season-high 33 digs, surpassing the 1,500-digs mark for her career. She is the ninth Maverick in program history to reach that mark.
“I feel like she's coming into her best play this season, the last week and this week,” Wenger said. “I think she's getting a little steadier on defense, in terms of just her preparation with every attack.”
UTA 3, SHSU 1
Sam Houston State grabbed the momentum early. After the Mavericks evened the score 10-10 in the first set, the Bearkats scored nine of the next 11 points to take a 19-12 lead.
UTA was unable to respond, and Sam Houston State won the first set 25-19.
In the second set, the Mavericks showed resilience. After falling behind 4-0, then 14-9, UTA battled back to tie the score at 17. The Mavericks took their first lead of the set 20-19 shortly after.
“I think our serving picked up,” Wenger said postgame. “I think once we served a little bit tougher, that put a little bit more pressure on them, [and] they became a little bit more predictable.”
With the set on the line, down 25-24, Wells stepped up again. Her assist and service ace gave the Mavericks a 26-25 lead. UTA won the set a point later after Sam Houston State made an attack error.
An early 5-0 run in the third set gave the Mavericks a 9-6 lead. Sophomore setter Mollie Blank had two service aces in the run, forcing a Bearkat timeout.
A run started the set and ended it for UTA. The Mavericks scored the last four points to win the set 25-20 and take a two-sets-to-one lead.
In the fourth set, neither team could seize momentum, as the Mavericks and Bearkats exchanged runs, ultimately reaching a 24-24 score.
With the game on the line, UTA turned to Ford, and she delivered with two kills in the final moments, sealing a 28-26 victory.
Ford said postgame she focused on swinging high and hitting hard.
“I feel like sometimes we get a little timid, and whenever we do that, we aren't successful,” she said. “So I wanted to make sure I was getting my feet to the ball and just ripping every ball I could.”
The Mavericks will be on the road for their next two games. They’ll face New Mexico State University at 7 p.m. Thursday before a matchup with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday.
