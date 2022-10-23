UTA volleyball, tennis and cross country teams gear up for games this week

A sign reading ‘WAC Western Athletic Conference’ hangs on the wall adjacent to a Maverick Athletics sign June 28, 2022, at the College Park Center.

As the semester rolls on, UTA’s sports teams are hitting their stride in their respective seasons. The volleyball, tennis and cross-country teams will all compete this week.

Here’s the athletics schedule for Oct. 24 through 30.

Volleyball

The volleyball team is on the road this week with two conference matchups.

The Mavericks will face off against New Mexico State University on Thursday at 7 p.m. before playing UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Tennis

The men's team will compete Oct. 24 through 30 at the ITF M15 tournament in Norman, Oklahoma.

Cross country

The men's and women's cross-country teams will compete at the Western Athletic Conference Championships on Oct. 29 in Nacogdoches, Texas.

