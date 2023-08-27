UTA volleyball team sweeps opening tournament in Colorado

The volleyball team (3-0) won the Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic this weekend in Air Force Academy, Colorado, winning three matches in just under 30 hours. It’s the first time the Mavericks have won their first three games since 2020.
Behind balanced hitting, steady defense and timely points, the team pieced together three wins in a hectic weekend that saw their last match delayed for about 40 minutes. Despite this, the Mavericks came out strong against host Air Force Academy to win their last match and the tournament.
“We're starting to reap the benefits of being a more veteran program,” head coach J.T. Wenger said after the tournament. “I think that speaks a lot to our athletes’ dedication and grit and resolve to come through in that final match.”
The weekend started with a 5 p.m. Friday matchup against Bryant University. The Mavericks won the game three sets to one, dropping the second set while winning the first, third and fourth.
Senior outside hitter Briana Brown led the team with 16 kills in Friday’s match, while Mollie Blank and Sophie Skinner, senior and sophomore setters respectively, each had 21 assists to boost the Mavericks’ attack.
Wenger said it took the team some time to find its rhythm, but ultimately the team did enough to win.
“For our first match, I think we started off in a pretty decent place,” he said.
After one game Friday, the team prepared for two games on Saturday against the University of Rhode Island and the Air Force Academy. First up: Rhode Island at 11 a.m.
The early start time didn’t seem to phase the team as they defeated Rhode Island in straight sets: 25-17, 25-19 and 25-17. The Mavericks were sharp with their attacks, landing 10 more kills (42-32), while committing four fewer errors (15-11) than their opponent.
Brown led the team in kills with 11 while Blank had a team-high 33 assists. Graduate libero Alli Wells had 14 digs as she continues to climb the program’s all-time leaderboard. Wells entered the season with the sixth-most digs in program history with 1,632. She finished the weekend with 33 digs as she closes in on the top five.
Wenger said he was proud of the way the team took care of business and was able to grab momentum in the match.
With two wins under their belt, the Mavericks looked ahead to their match against Air Force. Both teams came into the match with 2-0 records, and it provided the Mavericks with its toughest test of the season so far.
The match started late due to previous games in the tournament running long, but that didn’t seem to affect either team as they played a thrilling five-set match with every set decided by five points or less.
After the Mavericks won the first set 25-23, Air Force responded with a 25-22 win in the second set. UTA grabbed the advantage again with a 26-24 third set victory, only to be thwarted by a 25-20 Air Force triumph in the fourth set.
The teams headed to the winner-take-all, first-to-15 fifth set where UTA finally emerged victorious with a 15-11 fifth set. Wenger said in situations like Saturday, where the game is so close and either team could pull out a win, there’s a fine line between staying aggressive and being responsible with the ball.
“We were definitely pressed, and we pushed back,” Wenger said. “I think that there were the same number of points scored for each team, so it was incredibly competitive, and we were fortunate to come out on top.”
With three wins in their pockets, the Mavericks head home looking to keep the momentum alive. They’ll host the UTA Classic on Friday and Saturday with UTA’s first match scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday against University of the Incarnate Word.
