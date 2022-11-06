UTA volleyball team dominates No. 3 Stephen F. Austin State University

Coming into Saturday’s match, the Mavericks (16-8, 8-4) had a chip on their shoulder, said Alli Wells, junior defensive specialist and libero. The team's most recent loss, 0-3, against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley was fresh on her mind.
UTA responded in grand fashion, defeating Stephen F. Austin State University three sets to none to move within a game of third in the Western Athletic Conference standings. The team has two games remaining in the season.
“It was a really fun game,” senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend said. “We've been preparing all week for SFA. We know that they're a really good team, and they were not going to let us win easy. So I think we did a really good job executing the game plan that we had going into this match.”
Stephen F. Austin came into the match with a 21-3 record, the best overall record in the WAC. Head coach J.T. Wenger said the win was a huge confidence booster for his team and showed they can compete with anybody that walks into the gym.
“This was an excellent performance. Our athletes did a fantastic job executing a game plan,” Wenger said. “We had something pretty specific dialed up, and our athletes really were in tune and did a nice job following through with it.”
Townsend said teams either excel or plateau toward the end of the season, and UTA has done the former, getting better every week.
Set 1: UTA 25, SFA 13
In the first set, UTA started strong. After the Mavericks scored the first three points, they kept their foot on the gas pedal, using a 4-0 run later in the set to grab a 20-10 lead.
UTA controlled the set with solid play around the net, and with the score 24-13, sophomore setter Mollie Blank stepped to the line to serve.
Her service ace gave the Mavericks a first-set victory and capped an all-around set where UTA converted 14 kills, blocked five attacks and had 20 digs.
“I think everybody was just in the right mindset from the beginning,” Wells said. “Really focused and prepared for what was across the net, and it just clicked.”
Set 2: UTA 25, SFA 18
Stephen F. Austin took an early lead in the second set, but the Mavericks didn’t trail for the remainder of the set after gaining a 4-3 advantage.
Sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford’s fifth kill of the match sealed the second set for UTA, 25-18, giving the Mavericks a lead of two sets to none.
Ford finished the match with 11 kills, nine digs and five blocks.
Set 3: UTA 25, SFA 22
The Ladyjacks came out in the third set swinging, scoring six of the first nine points and held the lead until the Mavericks battled back to even the set at 11.
As the set continued, the teams battled and kept it tight before a 6-0 run turned a 16-18 Ladyjack lead into a 22-18 Maverick advantage.
Stephen F. Austin rallied to get within two, 24-22, but a Ford kill sealed the set and the match.
The Mavericks will wrap up the regular season with two home matchups this week. They’ll play Utah Tech University at 6 p.m. Thursday and against Southern Utah University at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“I just hope that we can take this win and create two really good games next week and carry that momentum into the tournament,” Wells said. “Because J.T. always says you want to be playing your best volleyball in November.”
