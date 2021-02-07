Volleyball recap for two-game series with Tarleton State University

The volleyball team (13-9, 10-6) split a two-game series with Tarleton State University on Friday and Saturday in Stephenville, Texas.

Match 1: UTA 3, Tarleton State 2

UTA swept the first two sets going up 2-0. Tarleton State matched the Mavericks' energy taking the next two sets, sending the match to a decisive fifth set.

In the final set, UTA jumped to an early 6-3 lead and never fell behind, winning the set 15-11 and the match 3-2.

Freshman outside hitter Brianna Ford led the Mavericks with 23 kills including 2 aces.

Match 2: Tarleton State 3, UTA 0

UTA wasn’t able to carry their momentum from the first match into the second as they fell in straight sets.

The Mavericks held an early 9-5 lead in the first set and led late 22-21, but dropped the opening set 25-22 after Tarleton State ended the set on a 4-0 run.

UTA was unable to garner any momentum dropping the ensuing sets 25-22 and 25-18.

Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend led all Mavericks with 14 kills.

Up next for the Mavericks is a midweek road trip to face the University of North Texas at 6 p.m. Thursday in Denton, Texas.

