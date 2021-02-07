The volleyball team (13-9, 10-6) split a two-game series with Tarleton State University on Friday and Saturday in Stephenville, Texas.
Match 1: UTA 3, Tarleton State 2
UTA swept the first two sets going up 2-0. Tarleton State matched the Mavericks' energy taking the next two sets, sending the match to a decisive fifth set.
In the final set, UTA jumped to an early 6-3 lead and never fell behind, winning the set 15-11 and the match 3-2.
Freshman outside hitter Brianna Ford led the Mavericks with 23 kills including 2 aces.
Match 2: Tarleton State 3, UTA 0
UTA wasn’t able to carry their momentum from the first match into the second as they fell in straight sets.
The Mavericks held an early 9-5 lead in the first set and led late 22-21, but dropped the opening set 25-22 after Tarleton State ended the set on a 4-0 run.
UTA was unable to garner any momentum dropping the ensuing sets 25-22 and 25-18.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend led all Mavericks with 14 kills.
Up next for the Mavericks is a midweek road trip to face the University of North Texas at 6 p.m. Thursday in Denton, Texas.
@sportsestrada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.