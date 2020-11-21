UTA volleyball season falls short in Sun Belt Conference Championship

UTA’s volleyball season came to an end Friday in the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
The Mavericks (11-7, 10-6) dropped their second match of pool play against Troy University 3-1.
The Trojans commanded their way through the first set, limiting UTA to a 0.91 hitting percentage and setting the tone for the rest of the match. Troy won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-15, respectively.
The third set started off much like the first two. Troy led for most of the way, but UTA refused to be swept. After a couple of ties and lead changes, UTA solidified its lead with a 7-2 run to win the set 25-20.
The fourth set would be the most decisive as it would determine the fate of UTA’s season.
The Trojans started off with a 4-0 lead until UTA battled back to tie it at 9-all. From that point on it was toe-to-toe. Troy later came back from being down 23-19 to tie and eventually win the set and match at 26-24, ending on a 7-1 scoring run.
Freshman outside hitter Brianna Ford led the team with 15 kills in the loss, while sophomore libero Alli Wells contributed a team-high 12 digs. Junior setter Kylee Kapp added 21 assists.
