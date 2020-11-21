UTA volleyball season falls short in Sun Belt Conference Championship

Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend hits the ball past junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald during a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. 

 File photo by Peyton C. North

UTA’s volleyball season came to an end Friday in the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

The Mavericks (11-7, 10-6) dropped their second match of pool play against Troy University 3-1.

The Trojans commanded their way through the first set, limiting UTA to a 0.91 hitting percentage and setting the tone for the rest of the match. Troy won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-15, respectively.

The third set started off much like the first two. Troy led for most of the way, but UTA refused to be swept. After a couple of ties and lead changes, UTA solidified its lead with a 7-2 run to win the set 25-20.

The fourth set would be the most decisive as it would determine the fate of UTA’s season.

The Trojans started off with a 4-0 lead until UTA battled back to tie it at 9-all. From that point on it was toe-to-toe. Troy later came back from being down 23-19 to tie and eventually win the set and match at 26-24, ending on a 7-1 scoring run.

Freshman outside hitter Brianna Ford led the team with 15 kills in the loss, while sophomore libero Alli Wells contributed a team-high 12 digs. Junior setter Kylee Kapp added 21 assists.

@JayRod003

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments