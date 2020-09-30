UTA volleyball reschedules postponed series against Arkansas State University

The UTA Athletics department announced Wednesday that the opening volleyball series against Arkansas State University has been rescheduled for Oct. 16 and 17.
The matches were originally scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26 when the team would start the season at College Park Center. The series was postponed after members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.
Two matches will be played Friday, Oct. 16. The first is set to start at 11 a.m. and the second will start at 6 p.m. One more match will be played Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. All three matches will take place at College Park Center.
This announcement comes after this week's series against in-state rival Texas State University was postponed. Both teams are working together to reschedule the two-match series for a later date.
UTA is scheduled to face the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at its new season opener Oct. 9 and 10.
College Park Center announced in August that no fans will be allowed to attend home matches this year. The protocols are in place to protect student-athletes, coaches and staff, according to the press release.
