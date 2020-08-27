UTA volleyball releases 2020 schedule

The volleyball team released its schedule for the 2020 season, consisting of 16 matches against Sun Belt Conference opponents.
UTA is scheduled to open the campaign with a three-match series against Arkansas State University on Sept. 25 at College Park Center. The Mavericks will then hit the road to face in-state rival Texas State University in a two-match series starting on Oct. 2.
The Mavericks will stay on the road for most of October, facing the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the University of Louisiana Monroe before returning home Oct. 30 to take on Texas State in a two-match series. They will then close out their season at home with a three-match series against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette starting Nov. 6. All matches will take place on Fridays and Saturdays.
UTA won 20 matches in 2019 going 9-8 at home, 6-4 on the road and 8-8 in conference play. The team also appeared in the National Invitational Championship, finishing its season in the tournament’s quarterfinals.
The Mavericks currently do not have any nonconference opponents scheduled, but they could decide to add more opponents at a later date.
No fans will be permitted at College Park Center this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All dates, times and locations will also remain tentative for the team’s 2020 campaign.
All home contests will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ to make up for the absence of fans.
UTA is projected to finish second in the Sun Belt’s West Division, and junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend was selected to the 2020 Preseason All- Sun Belt Team.
@JayRod003
