After making a quarterfinals appearance in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship last season, the volleyball team is looking for more success in 2020.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting the country, the Sun Belt Conference decided to go a different route when making the schedule this season. The Mavericks will only face divisional opponents until the conference tournament in November.
In preparation for the start of the season, UTA held a Blue and Orange scrimmage on Sept. 11, where head coach J.T. Wenger said he saw some positives.
“It was definitely indicative of the athleticism that we have, and it showed how gritty we have been in practice. A lot of that carried over into our scrimmage,” Wenger said. “I’m definitely looking forward to seeing this team competing against opponents in another jersey.”
Wenger, who is entering his fourth year with the program, will have different players than those who captured 20 wins last season. The team lost several seniors to graduation and welcomed some newcomers over the off-season.
“This is a largely different team. We graduated five seniors, most of our primary passing core. We had six freshmen and a transfer come in, and additionally, we didn’t have a spring to work with last year’s freshmen,” Wenger said. “It’s a very different team, a very different program than a year ago.”
Despite losing some seniors, the Mavericks returned 10 players from last year’s roster. Three of those returners are juniors, while the other seven are sophomores.
Wenger said he is eager to see what the returning group can do, and he expects the team to play its best volleyball for the next three months.
“The conference tournament will include all 12 teams this season, which is a departure from the normal practice, so that will be a new experience, and hopefully that’s a good one,” Wenger said. “We’re hoping to be playing our best volleyball in November. That’s the goal of the program.”
Aside from tweaks to the schedule, the volleyball team will also play through another major change: no fans will be allowed into College Park Center on match days.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend said the team will have to control their momentum throughout its matches.
“[Without] being able to have fans, that’s definitely going to change a lot of the energy in the gym,” Townsend said. “We as a team still have to come in with a lot of energy.”
Playing with no fans will be a significant change, but Wenger believes his athletes will be focused regardless.
“I think at the end of the day we’re excited to be playing volleyball. Whether it’s in front of no fans or 10,000 fans, we just want to play,” Wenger said.
As a leader on the team, Townsend said she has been trying to provide consistency. She understands that things are constantly changing, and she wants to help the rest of her teammates by being the rock they can rely on.
Townsend said she has been surprised with a lot of the younger players on the team and how they have handled the transition from high school to college. She said the freshmen have done a good job filling the holes left behind by last year’s seniors.
“It doesn’t really feel like on the court that there’s a huge age gap. It feels like everyone is where they’re supposed to be,” Townsend said. “The energy that the freshmen have brought in has really set the standard, and it feels like there’s a lot of really good chemistry.”
The 2020 roster consists of three juniors, eight sophomores and six freshmen. Wenger said this is a fun roster to work with, and it’s a very unique situation because an NCAA ruling in August granted the athletes an extra year of eligibility. He expects every athlete to get a good amount of playing time due to the game schedule this year.
“I’m excited where we are now, and I’m excited where we can go in the next couple of years,” Wenger said.
One of the team’s newest additions is freshman defensive specialist Alyssa Duran, who picked up multiple All-Star awards during her time at Franklin High School in El Paso, Texas. She said she is excited to join a program with a young and talented roster like UTA’s.
Duran said one of UTA’s goals is to grow not only this year, but for the future too. She said the Mavericks are using their projected second-place West Division finish in the Sun Belt’s Preseason Poll as motivation.
“I know that we were picked to be second, but I don’t want to be second. I want to be first,” Duran said. “I just really want the chemistry to continue to stay, and us being such a young team, for us to keep growing as time progresses.”
