UTA volleyball postpones matches for second consecutive week due to COVID-19

Members of the UTA volleyball team look down the line as they hand out miniature volleyballs before a match Nov. 10, 2019, against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at College Park Center.

 
For the second week in a row, UTA Athletics confirmed that volleyball matches are being postponed due to quarantine protocols and positive COVID-19 tests by Maverick team members.

The Friday and Saturday matches against in-state rival Texas State University are now in the process of being rescheduled for a later date.

A week ago, UTA postponed its season-opening matches against Arkansas State University because members of the Mavericks tested positive for COVID-19. The three matches against Arkansas State are also being rescheduled.

UTA will now look to start its season in a three-match series against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Those matches will be held on Oct. 9 and 10.

After that, the Mavericks will play on the road against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Oct. 23 and 24 before returning home to face Texas State on Oct. 30 and 31.

