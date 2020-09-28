UTA volleyball postpones matches for second consecutive week due to COVID-19

For the second week in a row, UTA Athletics confirmed that volleyball matches are being postponed due to quarantine protocols and positive COVID-19 tests by Maverick team members.
The Friday and Saturday matches against in-state rival Texas State University are now in the process of being rescheduled for a later date.
🚨SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨— UTA Volleyball (@UTAMavsVB) September 28, 2020
UTA-Texas State Volleyball Weekend Series 𝙋𝙊𝙎𝙏𝙋𝙊𝙉𝙀𝘿
📰 » https://t.co/LosKqIJkGc pic.twitter.com/wRU4YS4Tlo
A week ago, UTA postponed its season-opening matches against Arkansas State University because members of the Mavericks tested positive for COVID-19. The three matches against Arkansas State are also being rescheduled.
UTA will now look to start its season in a three-match series against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Those matches will be held on Oct. 9 and 10.
After that, the Mavericks will play on the road against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Oct. 23 and 24 before returning home to face Texas State on Oct. 30 and 31.
