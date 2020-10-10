UTA volleyball picks up first series sweep of the season against Little Rock

 By Elias Valverde II

The volleyball team (3-0, 3-0) topped the University of Arkansas at Little Rock by a score of 3-2 Saturday at Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

After being down 2-1, the Mavericks rallied back and won back-to-back sets to end Saturday’s match.

Freshman outside hitter Briana Brown led the team with 26 kills and a .431 hitting percentage on the day. Junior setter Kylee Kapp collected 32 assists and sophomore libero Alli Wells led the Mavericks with 29 digs.

Overall, UTA racked up 76 kills, hitting .246 with 71 assists, 96 digs and 10 blocks.

This is the first time the Mavericks have started a season 3-0 since 2017.

The Mavericks will come back to Arlington for a three-game series against Arkansas State University starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at College Park Center.

