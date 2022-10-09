UTA volleyball loses two conference matches at home, breaking nine-game winning streak

The volleyball team (11-6, 3-2) went 0-2 this weekend at College Park Center, falling into a three-way tie for fourth in the Western Athletic Conference.
On Thursday, California Baptist University broke the Mavericks’ nine-game winning streak.
“A lot of the successes we've had over the past few weeks, we just weren't able to find it with the same recipe, and we tried to mix it up,” head coach J.T. Wenger said after Thursday’s loss. “Unfortunately, we weren't ever really able to find that rhythm.”
Grand Canyon University gave UTA its second loss of the weekend, defeating the Mavericks and avenging its loss to UTA two weeks earlier.
California Baptist 3, UTA 1
In the first set, the Lancers used a 6-0 run in the set to turn an 11-10 UTA lead into a five-point deficit for the Mavericks.
But UTA fought back, and a kill from freshman outside hitter Jalie Tritt tied the set at 21 apiece.
The teams continued beyond 25 points. Despite UTA’s resilience battling off multiple set points, California Baptist eventually pulled out a hard-won 29-27 first set.
The Mavericks responded with a 7-2 run in the second set to take an 11-6 lead, forcing a Lancer timeout.
UTA never looked back and won the second set 25-13 to even the match at one set each.
In the third set, it was California Baptist’s turn to respond. The Lancers scored 10 of the first 13 points, forcing Wenger to call a timeout.
The Mavericks were unable to get the Lancer lead under six, and California Baptist took the third set 25-18.
In the fourth set, the Lancers scored five straight points to grab a four-point lead, 14-10.
The Mavericks were unable to come back, and the Lancers won the set 25-18, securing the victory.
Sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford had 19 kills and 16 digs in the loss. Freshman setter Sophie Skinner had 42 assists, just three below her season-high.
“We’re still trying to play as good as we can,” Wenger said when asked about the winning streak being snapped. “The next match is the most important one of the year. That's the motto we stick to.”
Grand Canyon 3, UTA 1
UTA looked to avenge its Thursday loss early. After Grand Canyon scored four of the first six points, the Mavericks scored 11 straight, surging to a 13-4 lead.
The Lopes called a timeout and meticulously chipped away at the Mavericks’ lead, using a 7-0 run to cut their deficit to two, 18-16. UTA withstood the run and won a hard-fought 25-22 first set.
“First set, we served very tough, and that kept them out of sorts,” Wenger said postgame. “We were able to capitalize on that.”
In the second set, Alli Wells, junior defensive specialist and libero, moved into the top 10 on the all-time program digs list with her 1,447th dig. She moved into ninth place shortly after. Wells finished the match with 21 digs, her seventh game this season with at least 20 digs.
The Mavericks and Lopes battled throughout the set, with neither team holding a lead larger than three. In the end, Grand Canyon eked out a 25-22 win to even the match at one set apiece.
The visitors came out strong in the third set with an 18-11 lead. UTA briefly cut the lead to four, but Grand Canyon pulled away, grabbing a 25-18 win.
UTA used an 8-1 run to take a 10-5 lead in the fourth set. But Grand Canyon retook the lead 16-15.
The Lopes held off a Maverick rally to secure a 25-22 victory, handing UTA its second consecutive loss.
Ford led the team with 15 kills and added 12 digs, her tenth double-double of the season.
“Everything we do needs to be aggressive. I think we got very tentative in this match,” Wenger said. “You're not going to beat a good team if you're not putting the ball away.”
The Mavericks will be on the road next week, as they continue their conference schedule. UTA will face Utah Valley University at 6 p.m. Thursday before traveling to Seattle to play Seattle University at 4 p.m. Saturday.
