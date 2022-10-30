UTA volleyball, golf, tennis and basketball prepare for this week's games

Graduate Paul Gonzalez competes in the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, Texas on October 4, 2021. 

 Courtesy of Sharon Ellman

As the semester rolls on, UTA sports is getting deeper into its respective seasons, and basketball is almost back. The golf, women’s basketball, tennis and volleyball teams will all compete this week.

Here is the schedule from Oct. 30 through Nov. 6.

Golf

The men’s team will compete Monday at the 36 Holes Bear Brawl in Waco, Texas.

The women’s team will compete Monday through Wednesday in the Ozark National Invitational in Branson, Missouri.

Basketball

The women’s basketball team will play an exhibition game at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Texas Woman’s University at the College Park Center.

Tennis

The women’s tennis team will compete Thursday through Saturday in the Rice Invitational in Houston.

Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team will play at noon Saturday against Stephen F. Austin State University at the College Park Center.

