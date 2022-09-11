The volleyball team (5-4) competed at the University of Texas at San Antonio Invitational this weekend, winning all three of its matches. UTA has won five of the last six games.
UTA 3, USF 1
The Mavericks defeated the University of South Florida in their first game.
UTA dropped the first set 25-22 before capturing three straight sets to pick up its third win of the season.
The Mavericks led the second set 10-3. A kill from senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend brought UTA to 25-17, winning the set.
South Florida looked to come back in the third set, taking a 9-4 lead early. UTA responded by scoring six points consecutively, giving the team the lead 14-12. The teams exchanged points before another six-point run stretched the lead to 22-16 for the Mavericks.
A few points later, Alyssa Duran, sophomore defense specialist and libero, landed a service ace, securing a 25-19 third set victory.
In the fourth and final set, UTA held an 18-10 lead before South Florida went on a run to cut the Maverick’s lead to 22-21. The Mavericks capitalized on a South Florida attack error and scored the final three points to nab the victory.
UTA had a season-high 59 kills in the match and a season-low 10 errors.
UTA 3, McNeese State 1
The Mavericks finished Friday with a victory over McNeese State University.
UTA rushed out to a 14-3 lead in the first set en route to a 25-18 win. Sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford scored the final point of the set on an assist from freshman setter Sophie Skinner.
McNeese responded in the second set, winning 25-21 to even the score at one set apiece. The Mavericks hit .135 in the set.
McNeese played UTA tight early in the third set, but the Mavericks gained some momentum and took an 18-11 lead.
Townsend’s kill later won UTA the set, 25-16.
In the fourth set, UTA scored the first six points. After McNeese tied the set 8-8, UTA followed up to regain the lead by three points at 14-11.
Freshman outside hitter Jalie Tritt’s kill won UTA the set 25-17 securing the match. Skinner assisted on the kill, giving her 44 assists for the game.
Ford and Townsend combined for 32 kills in the win.
UTA 3, UTSA 2
The volleyball team concluded the UTSA Invitational with a come-from-behind victory against the University of Texas at San Antonio.
San Antonio won the first two sets 25-17 and 27-25. The Mavericks almost pulled off a comeback in the second set, turning a 23-16 deficit into a 25-24 lead, but UTSA scored the next three points to hold off UTA’s efforts.
In the third set, UTA won a tightly-contested set 25-23 to cut San Antonio’s lead in half, 2-1. Neither team had a lead bigger than three points at any point in the set.
UTA took charge in the fourth set, jumping out to a 7-2 lead, led by Tritt’s two service aces.
San Antonio stayed competitive and briefly took a 16-15 lead, but UTA regained the lead with a six-point run. A Tritt kill then won the set 25-18.
In the decisive fifth set, UTA took a 5-1 lead and never looked back, winning the set, 15-9.
Ford, Tritt and sophomore middle blocker Kortney Puckett combined for 37 of the team’s 53 kills.
The volleyball team will wrap up its non-conference schedule with the UTA Invitational on Sept. 16 and 17. The next match is 11 a.m. Friday against the University of New Orleans at the College Park Center.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.