UTA volleyball gets swept at Abilene Christian University Invitational

The volleyball team (0-3) competed in the Abilene Christian University Invitational over the weekend.
UTA dropped their first match in the tournament 3-1 against the University of the Incarnate Word on Friday.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend led the Mavericks in kills with 12, and Nya Blair had the highest hit percentage at 30.7%.
Freshman setter Mollie Blank led the Mavericks in assists in 2020 with 502. She led the way against the Cardinals on Friday with 25 assists.
The Mavericks dropped the first set 27-25 but bounced back in the second set to win 25-19. The Cardinals took the final two sets 25-22 and 25-21.
UTA had their second 3-1 decision of the day against Abilene Christian University.
Townsend led the Mavericks in kills once again with 13, while Blank and sophomore setter Jessica Stancliff led the Mavericks in assists with 20.
UTA dropped the first two sets 25-23 and 25-21, with the Wildcats having runs to win each set.
The third set went to the Mavericks after five match points and a 30-28 set victory.
The Wildcats started ahead in the fourth set and never looked back after a 17-7 start, and the Mavericks fell in the final set 25-17.
In the third final match of the invitational, the Mavericks had a rematch against the University of the Incarnate Word and took the Cardinals to five sets. In the fifth and final set, the Cardinals secured the set and UTA lost 2-3.
The Cardinals set the pace in the first set, as UTA’s deficit was as large as 11, which would be the final margin in the 14-25 loss.
UTA led in the second set after going on two runs. After scoring four consecutive points to increase the lead to 21-17, the Mavericks hung on to a 25-19 victory to win set two.
After trailing through the first 10 points, the Mavericks would reclaim the lead with a 4-0 run and continued to trade points throughout the set. Incarnate Word went on a 5-2 run to take the third set 25-22.
UTA had its most complete set of the match, increasing their lead in the later stages. The Mavericks’ lead grew to as much as five, and UTA would force a fifth set 25-21.
The Cardinals used multiple runs in the final set and overwhelmed UTA, and the Mavericks lost the final set 15-10 and the match 3-2.
Townsend led the way in kills for a third consecutive match with 13, alongside 10 from sophomore outside hitter Devon Martinka.
Blank led the Mavericks in assists with 22, and Stancliff followed up with 19. The pair also collected double-doubles, with Blank getting 12 digs and Stancliff finishing with 11.
The Mavericks begin their home slate with the UTA Classic on Friday against Tulsa University at 6:30 p.m.
