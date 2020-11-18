Freshman libero Alyssa Duran’s effort has impressed teammates and coaches all the way back to her days in El Paso.
Duran didn’t immediately connect with sports when she was growing up. She had no interest in playing anything. She said she eventually found her way to volleyball after her parents pushed her to pursue a sport.
“I hated every single sport that I played; I tried basketball, I tried swimming, I tried cheering,” Duran said. “Until finally I got into volleyball.”
She started playing volleyball at her local YMCA. There, she found she had potential and thought the sport was fun. She was eight years old when she realized that sports would bring out the best in her.
She earned many awards and honors during her time at El Paso Franklin High School. Duran was named District 1-6A Newcomer of the Year in 2017, District 1-6A Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and Texas Sportswriters Association All-State Libero in 2019. She was also named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star team in 2019 as a senior.
Duran fell in love with the UTA volleyball program after she visited the campus. She had other offers from Division II programs but thought it was best to play at UTA and continue her education as a kinesiology major.
“I just knew that UTA was going to be my best interest as a player,” Duran said. “There is nowhere else that I would want to be other than UTA after seeing how much they believed in me.”
Head coach J.T. Wenger said he and his staff knew about Duran, but they hadn’t seen her play until she was in an all-star game held in Arlington.
She was on the coaching staff’s list of possible recruits along with other athletes at the time of the all-star game. After seeing Duran’s play and capabilities, the staff reached out and got to see more of her.
“She was able to come to camps, and [we] got to see her again and work with her in person, and she did a real nice job,” Wenger said. “It all kind of came together.”
He said Duran has done a nice job transitioning from playing club and high school volleyball to playing college volleyball in her first season.
After 16 matches, Duran has eight assists, 15 service aces and 142 digs.
She said collegiate volleyball is a different ball game from the one she learned growing up in El Paso.
“I just continue to get better by definitely coming in to work hard every day,” Duran said. “I’m giving my 110% and taking little notes from my coaches.”
Duran has capitalized on the opportunities she’s been given this season. Wenger said he has seen the steps Duran has taken and the cerebral aspect she has for the physical nature of the game.
“She makes plays,” Wenger said. “She understands her body and understands how long it takes for the ball to get to from point A to point B and how much time she has and what she has to do to make a play.”
As a freshman, Duran understands that it’s important to find help in and outside of volleyball. She has relied on junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend for that help over the season.
“She has helped me more than I can imagine,” Duran said. “Anything I have personally or through volleyball, she’s always been there to listen to me or to help me.”
Townsend said everyone on the team is close and it makes it easier to be there for one another in times of need. She said she shares similarities with Duran, so it was easier for them to get to know each other.
“We have some things in common, and naturally, it’s just easy for us to have conversations, and it kind of builds that trust and that bond,” Townsend said.
She said Duran has done a great job showing her presence on the court and on the sidelines.
“Alyssa does a great job staying loud on the sideline and staying engaged,” Townsend said. “When you’re not in, people tend to lose focus, but by cheering and being loud and moving around you’re keeping your body warm and staying engaged.”
Duran said she is always determined, and her work ethic has improved even more during her time at UTA. She wants to continue improving as a player and teammate by learning as much as she can.
“I know that I’m not done learning. I know that I have so much more to learn,” Duran said. “I’m ready to be open with all this knowledge from my coaches and my teammates.”
