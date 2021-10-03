The volleyball team (3-10, 1-3) split a pair of matches against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Friday and the University of Louisiana at Monroe on Saturday at College Park Center.
Louisiana-Lafayette 3, UTA 2
The Mavericks controlled the momentum of the first set against Louisiana-Lafayette, winning 25-16.
Head coach J.T. Wenger was pleased with the start the Mavericks had and took advantage of a slow start from the Ragin’ Cajuns.
This was only the second time this season that the Mavericks won the first set of a match, the first being their Sept. 18 match against Northwestern State University.
Louisiana-Lafayette bounced back from their first set loss winning set two and three, 25-17 and 25-19. The Mavericks combined for 13 errors in those two matches, compared to the Ragin’ Cajuns nine.
UTA started the fourth set with a 6-2 lead before going down 12-9 to Louisiana-Lafayette. Later in the set, the Mavericks were in a tough position down 23-21. With the hope of extending the match to a fifth set, UTA went on a 4-0 run to end the set and tie the match 2-all.
The Mavericks started the fifth set down 9-5 before tying the set at 9-all. UTA went on to score the Ragin’ Cajuns 8-2, going up 13-11 with the match on the line. But Louisiana-Lafayette went on to win the final set 17-15, outscoring the Mavericks 6-2 to end the match.
After collecting 22 digs last weekend, sophomore libero Alli Wells tallied a season-high 35 on Friday.
“I think the whole team defense is starting to figure out what it is we’re going for,” Wenger said. “She put herself in that role and had a great night.”
Freshman outside hitter Brianna Ford also secured a season-high, with 16 kills.
UTA 3, Louisiana-Monroe 0
The Mavericks got off to a quick 8-0 start in the first set against the Warhawks and never looked back, cruising to a 25-16 first set win.
The trend continued in the second set with UTA going up 15-9, before winning the set 25-14.
UTA showed no remorse in the third set, continuing to put pressure on the Warhawks. The Mavericks started the set with a 14-8 lead and ended the set 25-16. This is the team’s second time sweeping an opponent this season, the first time since their Sept. 18 match against Prairie View A&M University.
Freshman outside hitter Briana Brown led the Mavericks in kills with 12, while junior setter Kylee Kapp had 21 assists, her second highest total of the season.
With the victory, UTA has won 13 straight matches against the Warhawks, dating back to 2015.
“We’ve had some long knock down, drag out battles with them in the past, so anytime we’re able to get out quickly, we’ll take it,” Wenger said.
UTA will return to action on the road against Texas State University at 6 p.m. Thursday at Strahan Arena at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.