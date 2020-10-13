UTA volleyball earns 3 Sun Belt Conference honors

Sophomore outside hitter Brooke Townsend spikes the ball during the match against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 21 at College Park Center. Townsend had 16 kills.

The volleyball team had three players earn Sun Belt Conference honors this week. This comes after the Mavericks completed a sweep in their first three-match series against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Freshman outside hitter Briana Brown was named Freshman of the Week, junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend earned Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore libero Alli Wells was named Defensive Player of the Week.

Townsend averaged double digit kills in the series against Little Rock and collected a double-double in the first match on Friday and the finale on Saturday. Townsend tied a career high on Saturday collecting three aces.

Brown collected 10 kills in her first match as a Maverick on Friday and added four more in Friday’s second match. On Saturday, Brown set a career high with 26 kills in the series finale.

Wells totaled 81 digs in the three-match series and set a career high with 33 digs in her first match of the season.

The Mavericks (3-0, 3-0) host their first home series of the season against Arkansas State University (4-1, 4-1). The first match will start at 11 a.m. Friday at College Park Center.

