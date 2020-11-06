UTA volleyball drops two home matches against Louisiana-Lafayette

The volleyball team (8-5, 8-5) dropped both matches against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Friday at College Park Center. UTA lost the first contest by a score of 3-2 and lost the second match 3-1.
UTA 2, University of Louisiana at Lafayette 3
The Mavericks came out strong in the first set of the match, taking a 3-0 lead until the Ragin’ Cajuns came back with a 4-0 scoring run to take a 4-3 lead. UTA went back on top with a 9-6 lead and built it into a 15-10 advantage later in the set.
Louisiana-Lafayette came back from the five point deficit to cut the UTA lead to 17-14 and tie the first set at 21-21. UTA would eventually take the first set 26-24.
Freshman outside hitter Briana Brown led the Mavericks with five kills after the first set, while junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend led with eight digs and freshman setter Mollie Blank led with six assists.
The Mavericks held the lead for most of the second set, staring off with a 4-1 advantage early on. UTA would lead by as much as six points in the set, building up to a 20-14 lead. The Mavericks would finish off the second set on a 3-0 scoring run to win 25-19.
Brown continued to lead the team in kills with nine, while Blank led UTA with 11 assists. Sophomore libero Alli Wells picked up 17 digs in the second set.
The Ragin’ Cajuns started the third set off on the right foot, going on an 8-0 scoring run to lead 10-4. Louisiana-Lafayette continued to extend its lead in the third set, leading by as much as seven points. UTA continued to battle back, but the Ragin’ Cajuns eventually took the third set 25-19 to cut UTA’s lead to 2-1.
UTA led 4-3 early in the fourth set until Louisiana-Lafayette went on a 4-0 scoring run to take a 7-4 lead. The Ragin’ Cajuns held a 12-8 lead until UTA put together a scoring run to cut the lead to 12-11 and eventually tie the match at 14-14. UTA took a 17-14 lead off a 6-0 scoring run, but the Ragin’ Cajuns tied the match at 18-18. Louisiana-Lafayette won the fourth set 25-22.
Louisiana-Lafayette held on to the lead for most of the fifth set, leading 6-5 at the beginning and holding on to win 15-10. The Ragin’ Cajuns won the first match 3-2.
UTA 1, University of Louisiana at Lafayette 3
UTA led 7-5 early in the first set until Louisiana-Lafayette scored four unanswered points to take the lead 13-12. That lead did not last long as UTA came back with a 4-0 scoring run of its own to take the lead 16-14. The Mavericks continued to extend the lead with a score of 23-19.
The Ragin’ Cajuns tied the set at 24-24, but the Mavericks went on to win it 28-26.
Junior middle blocker Michaela Wright and Brown both led UTA with two kills each, while Wells had nine digs. Junior setter Kylee Kapp and Blank had three assists.
Both teams fought to a 16-16 tie at the start of the second set. Louisiana-Lafayette regained the lead later on and held on to win the set 25-17.
The Ragin’ Cajuns took a commanding 6-1 lead to open the third set before UTA tied it up at 9-9. The tie wouldn’t last long as Louisiana-Lafayette took a 15-11 lead and held on to win it 25-20. [CQD:https://twitter.com/jayrod003/status/1324885625451982848?s=21]CA
The Ragin’ Cajuns started off the fourth set with a 12-8 lead over the Mavericks. Both teams battled back and forth until the end of the set when they tied 23-23. Louisiana-Lafayette won the set 26-24 and closed out the match with a 3-1 victory.
Head coach J.T. Wenger said each of his team’s remaining matches matter for positioning in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
“On the one hand, we’re battling for a seed. On the other, we’re just trying to play the best volleyball that we can so we can be as sharp as we can moving forward,” Wenger said.
Even with two losses on Friday, Wenger said his team has to keep a broad perspective with three matches left on its schedule.
“Hopefully we play well. We gotta get back on the right foot. [We play] next weekend on the road and we’ll see if that has playoff implications or not,” Wenger said. “Every match, we just need to keep getting better.”
The Mavericks will close out their series against Louisiana-Lafayette at 1 p.m. Saturday at College Park Center.
