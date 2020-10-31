UTA volleyball drops first match in series against Texas State

The volleyball team (8-2, 8-2) lost 3-0 against in-state rival Texas State University on Friday night at College Park Center.
UTA trailed for most of the first set, with Texas State leading 12-8 until a 4-0 scoring run extended the Bobcats’ lead to 18-11. Texas State would continue to extend its lead throughout the set, going up by as many as nine points and closing with a score of 25-17.
At the end of the first set, freshman outside hitter Brianna Ford led the Mavericks with three kills, sophomore libero Alli Wells led the team with six digs, and freshman setter Mollie Blank collected three assists.
The Mavericks tied the second set early at 7-7 before the Bobcats went on a 3-0 run, bringing the score to 18-14. Texas State took the second set by a score of 25-18.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend led the Mavericks with seven kills after the second set. Wells continued to lead the team with 10 digs, and junior setter Kylee Kapp led with 8 assists.
UTA went down 8-5 at the beginning of the third period and continued to trail for the rest of the set. Texas State led 22-15 after going on a 4-0 scoring run late in the third and ultimately closed it out with a 25-20 score.
The Mavericks will take on the Bobcats in the second match of their series at 1 p.m. Saturday at College Park Center.
@JayRod003
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.