UTA volleyball defeats Texas State for the first time since 2014

The volleyball team (10-6, 10-6) won the second match of a two-match series against in-state rival Texas State University on Saturday afternoon to end the 2020 regular season.
Saturday’s win over Texas State helped the Mavericks snap a 17-match winning streak the Bobcats owned coming into the matchup. It was UTA’s first win over Texas State since 2014.
Freshman outside hitter Briana Brown led the Mavericks with nine kills in a 25-23 first set victory. UTA used a late 5-0 scoring run to gain momentum and close out the set.
UTA carried the momentum into the second set, opening with a 3-0 scoring run and eventually leading 13-8. Texas State would fight its way back into the set, but the Mavericks held on to win 25-20.
The Mavericks came out with a strong start in the third set, picking up an early 15-5 lead over the Bobcats. Texas State fought to keep things close, but UTA closed out the set with a 25-18 win to secure the 3-0 sweep over its in-state rival.
Brown led the Mavericks with 16 kills to end the match, while sophomore libero Alli Wells had 23 digs and junior setter Kylee Kapp had 16 assists.
Head coach J.T. Wenger was proud of his team's effort in Saturday’s match, where it held the Bobcats to a .096 hitting percentage and handed them their first conference loss of the season.
“I think that we were really well prepared. I think our coaching staff really set us up for success today, which was awesome,” Wenger said. “I’m really proud of the aggressive play and the confidence that we maintained throughout the match.”
The Mavericks went over film from their 3-0 loss to Texas State on Friday to learn what they executed on to try and replicate it Saturday, according to Wenger.
The team is now preparing to face Georgia Southern University and Troy University to start off the Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament next week. Wenger said a lot of preparation will need to be done before the tournament starts.
“[Georgia Southern is] coming off a really good weekend where they took two out of three against Troy, so we got some work to do to prepare for them,” Wenger said.
Wenger said every conference win is good, but his team is focused on its next match.
“We’re definitely proud of the accomplishment, but at the end of the day it's one more match and we have a conference tournament to look forward to,” Wenger said.
The Mavericks will head to Foley, Alabama, where they will compete in the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Championship as the No. 3 seed in the West Division. UTA will open up tournament play against Georgia Southern University at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Foley Sports Tourism Complex.
