UTA volleyball combines six new recruits with returning players to add depth to this season's roster

After losing 3-1 against Troy University in the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Tournament, then following up with a 2-3 record in their spring slate of games, the UTA volleyball team has high expectations for 2021.
The Mavericks went 11-7 last fall with a fairly young group of six freshmen, seven sophomores and three juniors. The team is returning most of their roster with the addition of several newcomers.
Among the returners are junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend, who was recently named to the 2021 Sun Belt Preseason All-Conference Team, and sophomore libero Alli Wells, the defending 2020 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.
“We added six student athletes to the roster, which has provided additional depth and competition within our gym,” head coach J.T. Wenger said. “What we’ve seen are some really good practices. I feel like we’ve been really efficient with our time so far.”
Three of the six newcomers are true fresh-men in defensive specialist Kaylen Beaty, out-side hitter Lauren Staruch and middle blocker Monica LaFleur.
The other half of the new Mavericks are transfers, including freshman libero Emily Larson from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, sophomore outside hitter Nya Blair from San Diego State University and senior middle blocker Kainah Williams from Liberty University.
Wenger feels great about having six new Mavericks on the squad and said they have adjusted well and understand what the program stands for.
“We’ve seen good stuff on everybody, and I think that the program is being advanced,” he said. “The new people in the program are understanding what it is that we’re going for and are on board with the goals of the program.”
The goal is to make it to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and get hot at the right time, Wenger said.
One way to achieve that goal is to make sure there is growth from the leaders on the team, and that’s what Wenger has seen from both Townsend and junior setter Kylee Kapp.
“They’ve been around, they know the program, they know what it is that we’re trying to do,” Wenger said. “That makes a big difference and having some leadership and fourth year leadership from them, as they’ve been doing a good job so far with that.”
Townsend said the team is looking refreshed after having the summer to rest.
“It’s exciting to be back,” she said. “It was nice having that summer break. And I think everyone’s fresh and ready to go again for this fall.”
Kapp is enjoying learning more about the transfers and how they operated at their previous schools.
“It’s exciting, especially getting to know the new people,” she said. “Kind of just understanding how their programs worked, and what they’re able to bring to our program.”
With new players and a new season come learning curves. One of them will be adjusting to playing nonconference opponents, some-thing the team didn’t do last fall.
Although the team’s spring slate of games was made up exclusively of nonconference opponents, there was no potential for the next level of play.
Even though it’s different from what they have faced, Kapp said playing nonconference opponents will be a good opportunity to see different teams and how they play.
“Now we’re able to venture out and get back to playing different teams and understanding different playing styles and seeing things that we haven’t seen before,” Kapp said.
Townsend believes seeing the nonconference opponent will help teach the freshmen that were on the team last year and the transfers that joined during the summer.
“I think it’ll be a learning curve because, like, our freshmen and then our six newcomers are kind of going to be taking in this new aspect of playing different teams,” Townsend said.
Something else the freshmen on the team will learn about is playing with fans in the stands at College Park Center.
“It’s exciting. I know especially for our freshmen last year, they didn’t really get to experience what it was like to have fans in the [College Park Center],” Kapp said. “I feel like it definitely motivates us to perform well.”
Wenger also feels like playing in front of fans will be a good opportunity to get some energy from the crowd. “
Yeah, I think it’d be fun,” he said. “Especially because our facility is so spacious in general that I think there’s a safe way to do that.”
When it comes to the health and safety of the players, Wenger said it’s still something on the team’s mind but assured that no games will be postponed or canceled.
“There might be situations where we might not have a full roster based on certain protocols, and we’re going to play the match either way,” he said. “We are going to play every match that we are slated to play, at least from our side; we will not forfeit any matches.”
Notable dates for UTA volleyball fans include Sept. 3 for the first home game of the season against The University of Tulsa.On Sept. 25, the Mavericks play Troy for the first time since their loss in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
On Oct. 7, UTA visits Texas State University before heading back to Arlington to face the Bobcats at College Park Center on Oct. 9. The last time the two schools faced off, the Mavericks won in a sweep, collecting their first win against their in-state rival since 2014.
“Last year, we beat Texas State, and it felt so amazing to be able to do that,” Townsend said. “That’s another big goal for me, is to try to beat them again.”
The Mavericks begin their season Friday against University of the Incarnate Word at the Abilene Christian University Invitational in Abilene, Texas.
