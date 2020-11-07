UTA volleyball closes series with a 3-1 win over Louisiana-Lafayette

The volleyball team (9-5, 9-5) won 3-1 against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the third match of a three-match series Saturday at College Park Center.
Louisiana-Lafayette had a commanding 6-1 lead to open up the first set and continued extending its lead, going up 10-4 until a UTA 4-0 scoring run cut the lead to 11-8. UTA went on to tie the first set at 15-15 and held the lead to take the first set 25-20.
Sophomore outside hitter Devon Martinka led the Mavericks with four kills at the end of the first set, while sophomore libero Alli Wells led with eight digs and freshman setter Mollie Blank led with seven assists.
The Ragin’ Cajuns started the second set with a 7-5 lead and wouldn’t let up as they continued to hold their lead for most of the set. Lousiana-Lafayette led by as much as nine points, ultimately winning the second set 25-18.
Freshman outside hitter Briana Brown led the team with eight kills after the second set, while Wells continued to lead with 19 digs and junior setter Kylee Kapp picked up 11 assists.
UTA led by as much as six points in the third set until Louisiana-Lafayette went on a 3-0 scoring run to cut the Maverick lead down to 19-17. UTA would hold onto the lead and win the set on a service ace by Wells.
Brown continued to lead the team in kills with 12, while Wells led with 25 digs and Kapp led with 18 assists.
UTA led 6-4 early in the fourth set, but Louisiana-Lafayette eventually tied it at 12-12 and went back and forth throughout the set. UTA would take a 22-20 lead and eventually win the set 25-21 on a Martinka kill.
Brown led the Mavericks with 15 kills to end the day, with Wells leading with 33 digs and Blank leading with 24 assists.
Head coach J.T. Wenger came into Saturday’s match wanting his team to execute better after two losses Friday.
“I thought we did a better job terminating, our hitting efficiency was clearly much higher today, and we were able to hold them down,” Wenger said. “We put a little more pressure on them.”
Wenger said his team played great offensively and improved on defense from Friday’s matches. He said his program is performing well at this point in the season.
“We’re growing with every match, and I’m excited about where we are and where we’re going,” Wenger said.
The Mavericks will be on the road next week for a two-match series against in-state rival Texas State University starting at 6 p.m. Friday. This will be the team’s last series before the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Tournament starts on Nov. 18.
