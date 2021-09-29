UTA varsity Smash Bros. team wins first championship

Super Smash Bros. is more than a video game, it’s a cultural phenomenon. Its family-friendly visuals and easy to learn, hard to master gameplay have allowed casual and hardcore players to find countless hours of enjoyment since the first iteration released in 1999.
Now, after more than 20 years since the game’s original release, UTA Esports has established its own Super Smash Bros. team.
The UTA varsity Super Smash Bros. team was founded in August, and has attracted some of the top talent in Texas. The team is seeing results, with a first place finish in its debut competition.
Esports assistant director Drew Boehm said Super Smash Bros. is one of the most popular games both on campus and in the larger gaming community. So far, the response from students has been positive.
“A lot of people are excited to just see a university in the area, kind of, officially support the title,” Boehm said. “Because it’s huge.”
Super Smash Bros. is a fighting game series that features popular characters from a wide range of video games. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which the team plays at competitions, is the latest game in the series.
Players aim to knock their opponents out of bounds, which reduces their life total, or “stocks” as they are called in the game. In most competitive tournaments, players have three stocks.
Unlike traditional fighting games like Street Fighter or Tekken, players don’t have a set amount of health points. Instead, damage caused from one player to another accumulates as a damage percentage, making the player fly farther when they are hit by subsequent attacks. The more a player gets hit, the more likely they are to be launched out of bounds.
Boehm said he spoke with students for almost a year to gauge interest for an official Super Smash Bros. varsity team. Students had already been playing and competing in Smash, with weekly Maverick Mayhem tournaments dating back to February 2017. The main obstacle that stood between students and collegiate Super Smash Bros. glory was funding, he said.
“All our students get scholarships except for, initially, Smash Brothers,” he said. ”Just because we don’t have the extra funds for it.”
While Boehm could not provide scholarships for the Super Smash Bros. team, he moved forward to create and support the team in other ways like providing jerseys, backpacks, tournament entry fees and a practice space. He hopes the team will have access to scholarship funds in the future, but said prize money from tournaments could also help students pay for school.
He said the Esports program won nearly $20,000 over the past two years.
Scholarships or not, student interest in the team has been significant. Over 100 students applied to be on the varsity team, Boehm said, but only seven made the cut.
Super Smash Bros. is unique to the other games in the Esports program because it has no in-game player ranking system, Boehm said. Typically, the ranking systems provide information on players’ statistics and history within their respective games.
“Imagine a basketball player walking into the tryouts and there’s this detailed stat sheet right above his head, just floating there,” Boehm said.
This means tryouts for the Super Smash Bros. team have an increased emphasis on player skill, but overall attitude is a deciding factor as well, he said.
“I almost care about attitude more, to be honest,” Boehm said. “Just because, you know, you want someone who’s excited to be there, who’s wanting to show up for practices and play, and obviously represent the school well.”
The Super Smash Bros. team had its first test at the Freaks Outer Heaven tournament Aug. 28 at Free Play Arcade in Arlington. A pair of brothers smashed their competition while representing UTA.
Business management junior Mohammed “Kurry” Faizan and his brother, computer science junior Mohammed “ArmyOli” Rayed earned a dramatic first place finish in the Ultimate Doubles 2 v 2 event. The pair have played together in over 100 tournaments since 2012, and their experience helped them overcome adversity in the contest.
After a bye in the first round and a 2-0 performance in the quarterfinals, Faizan and Rayed faced a steep challenge in the semifinals. Their opponents played a team of Kazuya and R.O.B., and beat the Mavericks 2-0. Kazuya is the newest character in Super Smash Bros., and Faizan said they were not prepared to counter the Tekken antagonist.
“We didn’t know how to punish that character, we didn’t know how to kill that character,” he said. “We just didn’t know what to do [against] him at all.”
The brothers learned from the loss and dominated their way through the losers bracket, not losing a round until the losers finals. They won the losers finals match 3-1.
Following the losers finals, Faizan and Rayed played their grand final match against the team that beat them earlier in the tournament. The Mavericks picked Snake, a character that uses traps and explosions, and Incineroar, a heavy-hitting grappler, but they still lost the first round to difficulties handling Kazuya.
The brothers needed to make an adjustment and relied upon their years of playing together to find one.
“It’s that brotherly synergy that we have, honestly,” Faizan said. “Like kind of just knowing what my brother’s thinking, so I know what to do in situations. It’s pretty lucky.”
Rayed changed his character to Olimar, an unorthodox character who excels at range, while Faizan kept his Incineroar. The new combination synergized well, and the brothers won the next two rounds, forcing a reset of the bracket.
A reset happens when the players from the losers bracket beat the players from the winners bracket in the grand finals round. They must play another set to determine the tournament champion, as both teams would only have one loss.
In the grand final reset round, Faizen and Rayed won three rounds in a row to close out the tournament. UTA’s varsity Super Smash Bros. team had its first tournament champions.
With the Freaks Outer Heaven tournament behind them, Faizan and Rayed are preparing for the Low Tide City tournament in Round Rock, Texas, on Friday. The tournament will host some of the best players in the country, with over 1,600 participants, according to the tournament website.
Individuals interested in watching the competition can join the UTA Esports Discord server, Faizan said. He said each tournament has a unique streaming link, which is sent out via Discord.
Boehm said the Discord server is the best way for people to get involved with Super Smash Bros. on campus. Students can ask questions to the Esports community, chat or engage with others about a variety of games, he said.
Faizan said the Super Smash Bros. team is currently accepting applications for a secondary competitive team.
“If you’re even mildly interested in Smash, go ahead and join the Discord,” Faizan said. “Yeah, we’re in there, we’re active, we’re fun, we love playing.”
