UTA track and field teams post record-breaking performances in 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

Personal records were falling for the men’s and women’s track and field team at day one of the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Junior Lucas Van Klaveren finished fourth overall with 7,130 points in the decathlon, 406 points behind winner Asani Hylton from Stephen F. Austin State University. The event is a three-day affair and on day one, Van Klaveren set personal records in the shot put (12.5m), the high jump (1.8m) and the 400m (49.35) events. Van Klaveren’s 400m performance was the second highest among all decathlon participants.
Van Klaveren continued his pace on day two of the decathlon, setting two new personal records, first in the discus throw with a 38.32m attempt and then a 14.72 run in the 110m hurdles.
Joining Van Klaveren in the decathlon, senior Jorrdyn Dunn set a new personal record in the pole vault with a mark of 3.6m (11-09 ¾).
Senior Connor Butterfield ran a personal record of 3:48.02 in the 1500m event, finishing second overall behind freshman Adam Swanson of Eastern Illinois. Butterfield’s personal record is also the fourth-best mark in program history.
Senior Justin Domangue gave a new Division I-leading performance in the 3000m steeplechase, running a personal record of 8:53.73 and finishing second to freshman Nicodemus Rotich of Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Joining Domangue atop the Division I leader board is freshman Arthur Petersen, with a nation-leading javelin throw of 77.75m. Petersen’s throw placed him fourth in the event behind three non-college participants.
Senior Cole Klashinsky topped his previous 5000m personal record by 20 seconds, finishing with a time of 14:22.14, placing him seventh in the competition.
On the women’s side, senior Madeleine Rowe ran a personal record of 4:33.12 in the women’s 1500m ‘B,’ finishing third overall.
Sophomore Krystal Igbo ran a 14.67 in the 100m for a new personal record in the event.
Both teams will be back in action Saturday for the final day of the Texas Relays when the field and running events conclude. The events are available starting at 2 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.
