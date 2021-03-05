UTA track and field teams outdoor schedule released

The men’s and women’s track and field teams’ spring slate of outdoor competitions was unveiled Friday.
Both teams, led by head coach John Sauerhage, are set to open their outdoor seasons March 20 at the TCU Invitational at Lowdon Track Complex in Fort Worth.
UTA will stay on the road to compete in the Texas Relays hosted by the University of Texas at Austin starting March 25 at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The Mavericks will get their only opportunity to compete at home in the UTA Invitational starting April 2 at Maverick Stadium.
UTA will close out its outdoor season with three straight road competitions, starting with the North Texas Classic on April 10, the Sooner Invitational on April 16 and ending at the Alumni Muster on May 1.
After the outdoor season, the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships will begin May 13 at the Jaguar Track Complex in Mobile, Alabama.
The NCAA Outdoor Championships West Preliminary will begin May 27 at E.B. Cushing Stadium before the NCAA Outdoor Championships begin June 9 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
@JayRod003
