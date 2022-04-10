UTA track and field teams earn eight gold medals at North Texas Classic

DENTON, Texas — The men’s and women’s track and field teams compiled eight gold medals Saturday at the North Texas Classic at the University of North Texas Track and Field Stadium.
The No. 26-ranked men’s team earned four of the first-place finishes, including multiple personal records.
The men’s team got their day started with a gold medal in high jump from graduate high jumper Bryson DeBerry at 2.10m.
DeBerry came into the meet with the fourth highest jump in the country and added another accolade to his career.
“It wasn’t what I wanted,” DeBerry said. “I wanted to clear a little higher bar [and try] to stay consistent.”
After his event, DeBerry was greeted by a few young fans to take pictures.
“I remember when I was in their position, and I was looking up to other athletes and trying to get pictures with them, and it just meant everything,” DeBerry said.
Sophomore sprinter Nolan Walker won gold in the 110-meter hurdles, setting a personal record of 14.34.
“I can't get complacent with where I'm at right now,” Walker said. “I got to always think about the next race.”
Junior jumper Marvin Walford set a personal record in the long jump at 15.36m.
The Mavericks claimed two of the top three spots in the 800 meter, with freshman runner Jackson Cichon winning with a 1:55.50 time, and junior Dylan Lowe placing third with a 1:58.72.
Throughout the day, wind became a factor in the events, but head coach John Sauerhage said it’s the elements you have to get used to.
“Some of these distance kids, they just go out there and tough it out, some we don't run because of the weather, some we trained through [the weather],'' he said.
The women's team produced many personal records, including graduate sprinter Tatyana Terrell setting a personal record of 23.08 in the 200-meter dash, while also being a part of the first place women’s 4x100 team.
Freshman runner Iyana Gray was a part of the 4x100 team, while also claiming gold and shaving .01 off her personal record in the 100m with a 11.44.
Sauerhage said he understood what was at stake in the meet.
“It's another opportunity for them to compete,” Sauerhage said. “We have a busy schedule, and we're producing PRs [personal records].”
Graduate runner Madeleine Rowe earned first place with her 2:17.51 time in the 800m.
Senior multis Jade Bontke and Lucas Van Klaveren will travel to California to compete in the Mt. SAC Relay while the rest of the team looks ahead to the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco on April 22 and 23.
