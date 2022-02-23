UTA track and field teams break school records at Sun Belt Conference Championships

The UTA men’s and women’s track and field teams finished their indoor season Tuesday at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships at Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Alabama.
The women’s team placed third overall while the men’s placed fifth.
Both teams broke multiple school records, producing the top scorer on the women’s side and winning several gold medals.
The women’s team finished with 82 points and won gold in the 4x400, breaking a school record with a time of 3:43:83.
Senior multis Jade Bontke was the top overall scorer for the women’s team and earned two gold medals, including in the long jump, where she set a Sun Belt record of 5.95m.
Senior pole vaulter Abigail Kelly-Salo won her event with a season high 3.86.
Freshman runner Iyana Gray broke the school record for the 200m with a 23.70 time and secured the silver medal.
The men’s team placed fifth overall, scoring 69 points in the championships.
Graduate All-American jumper Bryson DeBerry defended his high jump crown, recording a 2.14.
The win marked his second-straight gold medal in the high jump.
Senior multis Lucas Van Klaveren won the men’s heptathlon, setting a meet record of 5,734 and notably setting a record in the 60m with a 8.21 time.
The men’s distance medley won their race with a 10:07.06. The team included senior runner Zion Smith, junior runner Marquentin Barnes and freshman runners Adam Herrera and Jackson Cichon.
Other performances included freshman runner Alfredo Corona placing fourth in the 3000m, and the 4x4 team placing fourth.
The Mavericks hope to build on their success when individual athletes compete at the NCAA Championships on March 11.
@N_Utsey1
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
