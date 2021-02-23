UTA track and field earns four gold medals at Sun Belt Conference Championships

The UTA track and field team finished their season at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday with four individual first place winners and two individual third place finishes. 

The men’s team placed fifth overall, while the women finished as the seventh place team. 

UTA performed well enough on day one that the team was able to send several participants to the second day. 

Senior runner Cole Klashinsky won the 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter races. He ran his 3,000-meter in 8:20.51 and ran his 5,000-meter in 14:27.75. 

“I’m very proud of Cole, he’s done a remarkable job,” head coach John Sauerhage said.  

After winning the event last year with an 8.02, sophomore hurdler Joel Bengtsson won the 60-meter hurdle again on Tuesday. Bengtsson was 0.1 seconds off of the conference record, with a 7.94.  

In the men’s field, UTA was able to dominate in the high and long jump. Junior multis Lucas Van Klaveren was able to take home the gold and silver with his performances in the heptathlon long jump and heptathlon high jump. 

Senior jumper Bryson DeBerry received a gold medal for his jump of 2.17 meters. Senior jumper Darius Prescott would earn the bronze medal in the triple jump, finishing with a mark of 14.81 meters.  

According to Sauerhage, DeBerry will be participating in the NCAA Tournaments on March 11 and 12. 

The women began with senior runner Madeleine Rowe winning the mile with a 4:57.86 time. Rowe finished seventh in the Sun Belt Conference Championships last year and improved her time by over 14 seconds.  

In the Pentathlon, junior multis Jade Bontke just missed medaling and placing fourth overall. However, she finished with 3,588 points, which ranks the third highest in program history.   

After placing fourth in the prelims, Mathilde Ruud, sophomore mid-distance runner, would match that in the finals with a fourth place finish. Ruud set a new personal record, clocking a 2:14.08 time.  

To conclude the day for the women, UTA’s 4x400 relay was able to win their heat with a 3:55.39, finishing sixth overall.  

“We did a lot of good things, just not enough,” Sauerhage said. “We got a lot of work to do if we want to win the team title outdoors, which is always our goal. And we will be better.” 

