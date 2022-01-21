UTA to join Western Athletic Conference starting in July

UTA Athletics will join the Western Athletic Conference on July 1, according to a UTA Athletics press release.
“We are thrilled to join the Western Athletic Conference and help bolster a league that shares a similar strategic vision, is in the best interest of our student-athletes and enhances the university’s profile,” Athletics director Jim Baker said in the press release.
The Mavericks were a member of the Western Athletic Conference during the 2012-2013 academic year before joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2013-2014. Various factors went into the move, including academics and more investment into basketball and other sports, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
UTA Athletics and Sun Belt mutually agreed to part ways last year, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
UTA will become the 15th member of the Western Athletic Conference.
“UTA brings a stellar academic reputation and commitment to excelling athletically,” said Brian Thornton, Western Athletic Conference commissioner, in the press release. “Our Board of Directors was extremely impressed with UTA’s focus on the total student-athlete experience while preparing them for life beyond their time on campus.”
The Western Athletic Conference was formed in 1962 and currently has 13 member institutions. University of the Incarnate Word and Southern Utah will join the conference with UTA, while Chicago State will exit in June.
UTA will be the eighth Texas school in the Western Athletic Conference for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Thornton said UTA’s location in the Metroplex allows the conference to rebuild rivalries between universities and create new ones.
“UTA’s location in the heart of DFW makes it a magnet for talented students-athletes and staff,” Thornton said.
The Western Athletic Conference has 20 different athletic sports, and UTA will compete in 15 of them, excluding men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s soccer and football.
In UTA’s lone year as a member of the Western Athletic Conference, UTA won the men’s cross country championship and shared a regular-season baseball title.
During UTA Athletics’ nine years as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, they earned 15 conference championships and made six NCAA tournament team appearances.
“The strength of UTA’s academic, research and athletic portfolios will bring excellent value to the Western Athletic Conference,” interim President Teik Lim said. “As a Tier One institution, UTA is poised to enhance the league’s overall profile, and we’re looking forward to helping the WAC expand its footprint into one of the nation’s largest metropolitan areas.”
