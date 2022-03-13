UTA to face Iowa State University in first round of NCAA Tournament

On Selection Sunday, the women’s basketball team (20-7, 11-4) learned Iowa State University will be their first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament.
UTA won the Sun Belt championship March 7, earning a spot in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
It’s the third NCAA Tournament appearance in program history with the other two in 2005 and 2007.
The Lady Mavericks were announced as the No. 14 seed in the region. They’ll face the Cyclones, who finished second in the Big 12 Conference and rose to No. 3 seed in the Greensboro Region, ending the season with a 26-6 record. This will be the first meeting between the two schools.
“This is amazing. I mean, this is history,” fan Sandie Buruato said. “These kids have come a long way to get to where they are.”
This will be a big test for UTA, as they’ll be underdogs to a team ranked 10th in the country by the Associated Press.
“It's gonna be tough, but they put their shoes on just like we do,” senior guard Claire Chastain said. “So we'll be ready.”
Head coach Shereka Wright was happy for her team, as they clinched a berth in the tournament.
“It has been a remarkable year for our team, to say the least. Our story has been awesome,” she said. “It's not finished, but we're excited about the opportunity to be a 14 seed [and] to get to travel to Ames.”
The game will be Friday in Ames, Iowa. Alongside UTA and Iowa State, University of Georgia and the winner of the University of Dayton and DePaul University matchup will play one another in the Ames Region.
Nicklaus Utsey contributed to this article.
