UTA terminates former Lady Movin’ Mavs head coach following Title IX investigation

The head coach of UTA’s women’s wheelchair basketball team was terminated in April just after the team’s season ended.
Jason Nelms, who coached the Lady Movin’ Mavs for nine years, was dismissed by UTA on April 7, according to a letter The Shorthorn obtained through an open records request.
In an email to The Shorthorn, Nelms said he was fired for violating UTA’s Title IX reporting policy and for being involved in a consensual relationship with a player when they were on the team.
Nelms led the team since its inception in 2013, guiding the players to win two national championships in 2016 and 2018.
A notice of formal complaint from the Title IX office was filed March 7, alleging Nelms’ involvement in conduct that may have violated UTA’s sexual misconduct policy, according to documents.
The university policy states that under Texas law, a responsible employee must report information of incidents they believe to constitute stalking, dating violence, sexual assault or sexual harassment committed by or against a student or employee.
If they fail to report, the employee is subjected to disciplinary action, including termination.
Multiple student-athletes made Nelms aware of incidents that investigators categorized as needing to be reported to Title IX, according to the Title IX investigation report.
Nelms said he didn’t fully understand UTA’s reporting policies and all the specific areas one must report. While he did report to his superiors, which he thought was the correct procedure, Nelms said he failed to report directly to Title IX.
Additionally, a student in February filed a sexual misconduct report according to the records, which described Nelms as “unprofessional and mentally abusive.” The report did not mention the outcome of that complaint.
Nelms said those accusations are not true and that no one would describe him as “bullying,” “mentally abusive” and “neglect[ful]” throughout his time as a player and the Lady Movin’ Mavs head coach.
A student in the report also stated that Nelms was investigated for allegedly being in a relationship with a former player.
A Title IX investigation was then launched and completed, which found “a preponderance of evidence” that Nelms violated Senate Bill 212 and UTA’s reporting policy, according to the documents.
SB 212, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2019, requires employees of Texas postsecondary institutions to report certain sexually related incidents against a student or employee to the institution's Title IX coordinator. The bill would create an offense for failure to report an incident or making a false report.
Despite SB 212 not being in effect at the time of the incident he failed to report, Nelms was still responsible for reporting it under the university policy.
The investigation also found Nelms was “more likely than not” engaged in a consensual relationship with a player who was a Lady Movin’ Mav at the time, violating the consensual relationship policy at UTA.
Nelms said he was in a consensual relationship with his partner of 23 years, who became a player on the team from 2018 to 2020 after she decided to attain a master’s degree at UTA. The relationship has been public since 1999, and they have lived together since 2004, he said.
According to UTA’s policy, consensual relationships where one party is in a position of power over the other is a conflict of interest and prohibited. However, in some cases, relationships that could have mitigations in place are acceptable, the policy states.
The policy also lists relationships that are prohibited and cannot be mitigated. Some described are a relationship between a faculty member and a student taking courses in the same college or a coach or athletic staff and a student-athlete.
UTA announced last week that Morgan Wood will be the new Lady Movin’ Mavs head coach. Wood previously coached the Lady Movin’ Mavs at the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament as the team’s interim coach.
