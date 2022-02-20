UTA tennis takes the weekend matches

Sophomore Daichi Akiyoshi celebrates winning a set during a game against Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Feb. 20 at the UTA Tennis Center. Akiyoshi won both his singles matches against Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Cameron University. 

The men’s and women’s teams had a successful showing at UTA Tennis Center over the weekend as the men’s team (7-3) swept the field, defeating Oral Roberts University 4-3, Southeastern Oklahoma State University 6-1 and Cameron University 5-2.

They played against Oral Roberts on Friday and were looking to create a winning streak against a then-winless Oral Roberts.

In doubles, UTA recorded a win from junior Miguel Cabrera and freshman Anton Shepp as they won their match, 6-3. Freshman Habib Stamboui and sophomore Ricardo Alban duplicated their performance with a 6-3 win.

Senior Momoka Horiguchi serves the ball during a game against Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Feb. 20 at the UTA Tennis Center. Horiguchi won both of her double matches against Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Cameron University. 

Oral Roberts gained the upper hand at the beginning of singles, defeating UTA in the first three matches.

UTA responded by winning the next three singles and was able to pull out a win after Stambouli responded with a 7-6 victory in the second set.

The Mavericks carried their doubles momentum through Sunday as they swept Southeastern Oklahoma State and Cameron.

Freshman Maks Lukman and sophomore Alan Sau Franco talk during a game against Cameron University on Feb. 20 at the UTA Tennis Center. Lukman and Franco lost their doubles matches against Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Cameron University. 

Sophomore Daichi Akiyoshi won all four of his singles sets, including a 6-0, 6-2 against Cameron. 

“I feel pretty good today,” Akiyoshi said. “It was tough conditions to play, but I was really focused on the match.”

He also won his doubles set against Cameron with Alban and felt comfortable playing with him.

“He was really aggressive today, [so] I also play aggressive because of him,” Akiyoshi said.

Sophomore Daichi Akiyoshi hits the ball during a game against Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Feb. 20 at the UTA Tennis Center. The Mavericks improved to 7-3 on the season. 

Even with the doubles success, head coach Diego Benitez said he wants the team to continue to get better.  

The women’s team (9-0) continued their undefeated season, beating Southeastern Oklahoma State, 7-0 and Cameron 6-1.

The women’s doubles teams swept both of their opponents, defeating Southeastern Oklahoma State, 6-0, 6-1 and Cameron, 6-3, 6-0.

Benitez said he recognized freshman Tara Gorinsek’s come-from-behind performance in singles competition against Cameron. 

Sophomore Ricardo Alban hits the ball during a game against Cameron University on Feb. 20 at the UTA Tennis Center. Alban finished with a 7-5, 7-5 win to end the match against Southeastern Oklahoma State University. 

“I think she played an amazing match,” he said.

Gorinsek was down in the first set 7-5 but won the second set 4-6. She took the super tiebreaker 13-11 to win the match.

Freshman Ioana Dumitrescu won her singles match 6-2, 6-1 Sunday against Cameron.

“I did everything that I needed to do,” she said.

Four of the five wins in singles were played in two sets, including a 6-1, 6-0 win from freshman Sarina Reinertsen.

“I think both men and women played pretty solid matches,” Benitez said. 

The men’s next match is Saturday against the University of Texas at San Antonio at 1 p.m., and the women’s team plays Sunday at noon against Southern Methodist University. 

Sophomore Daichi Akiyoshi lines up to hit the ball during a game against Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Feb. 20 at the UTA Tennis Center. Akiyoshi has won seven of his last eight singles matches. 

