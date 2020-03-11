Tennis junior Momoka Horiguchi was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.
The honor comes after Horiguchi’s performance against Florida Gulf Coast and Florida Atlantic University this past week, going a combined 3-0.
Horiguchi leads the team with 15 singles wins and is 7-3 in dual matches this season.
She is the second Maverick to earn the award. Freshman Polina Akimova earned the honor last week after going 4-0 in Houston against the University of Houston and the University of Connecticut.
The women’s tennis team will open Sun Belt Conference play this weekend against Troy University and the University of South Alabama starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the UTA Tennis Center.
