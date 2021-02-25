UTA tennis head coach Diego Benitez signs three-year contract extension

Tennis coach Diego Benitez laughs with other players before he drives to the next hole for the 15th annual Chip-N-Classic on Sept. 8, 2014 at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Tennis head coach Diego Benitez has agreed to a three-year contract extension that will keep him at UTA until 2024.

Benitez started at UTA in November 2003 and served as the team's assistant coach until being named the head coach of the program in February 2006. He is now in his 16th season as head coach of the tennis team.

"I'm extremely proud to be part of the University of Texas at Arlington and lead the tennis programs as Head Coach," Benitez said in a press release. "I'm very grateful to [athletic director] Mr. Jim Baker for his trust in me to lead both men and women programs. I am excited about the future in front of us.”

In 2020, both the men’s and women’s tennis teams were ranked in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll for the first time in the program's history.

