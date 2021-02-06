After defeating the University of Louisiana Monroe on Friday 63-56, the Mavericks took the court Saturday looking to sweep the series and go 2-0 to start the month of February.
The men’s basketball team (11-9, 7-5) beat the University of Louisiana Monroe 58-52 Saturday afternoon at College Park Center.
“Another kind of ugly win, but you’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day,” head coach Chris Ogden said.
Sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba scored 19 points, breaking his previous career high of 14 points, set the night before.
Along with his record 19 points he added 12 rebounds to earn his second double-double of the season.
Mwamba said it felt good to contribute the way he did on offense, but his focus was on defense.
“It felt good, I put more time on it,” Mwamba said. “But for me it’s about defense, my rebounding,” Mwamba said.
Ogden credited Mwamba’s work ethic in explaining his recent offensive production.
“Pat is a soldier. Pat has put more time into basketball than a lot of people that I’ve been around,” Ogden said. “He really cares, he wants to win.”
A rim-shaking dunk by sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu on an alley-oop feed from junior guard Shahada Wells helped set the tone as the Mavericks took a 7-2 lead early in the first half.
The lead didn’t last long as the Warhawks went on an 18-6 run with 10:14 remaining in the first half, taking a 20-13 lead. The Mavericks battled back but trailed 34-29 at the end of the half.
“Very similar to yesterday,” Ogden said. “Yesterday we closed the game out a little better, we closed it a little better. Tonight we didn’t.”
Just like the night before, UTA started the second half strong.
The Mavericks opened the second period with a 14-4 run, led by a pair of three-pointers from Mwamba.
The UTA defense held the Warhawks to 18 second-half points, the lowest point total in a half by a Division I opponent all season.
Even with the strong defensive effort, the Mavericks were still in a one-possession game with under a minute remaining in the second half.
Hanging on to a three-point lead with 17.9 seconds remaining, senior guard Davis Steelman made a clutch free throw to give the Mavericks a two-possession lead and ultimately the win.
UTA entered the weekend as the No. 4 seed in the Sun Belt Conference West Division, trailing the University of Arkansas Little Rock. With the sweep, the Mavericks are now tied with the University of Louisiana Lafayette for the No. 2 seed.
Up next for the Mavericks is Texas State University at 6 p.m. Thursday at College Park Center, the first game of a home and away series with the Bobcats.
@sportsestrada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.